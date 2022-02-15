NFTs Give Fast Food Fans a Share of This Chicken Chain's Growth

In the US, a fast-food chain known for serving fried chicken bites in a waffle cone is launching its own NFTs. The Chick’nCone brand is counting on this digital technology to help grow its business. Indeed, it sees non-fungible tokens as a way for the public to share in the company’s growth. NFTs are digital tokens that can be found in many fields, such as art, video games or fashion, where they have multiple uses. They can be used as a certificate of authenticity for any type of unique object — for a work of art, as for a giant truffle unearthed in France. NFTs can also be collector’s items. As their functions continue to expand and evolve, they are now being used as means for would-be investors to own a part of a restaurant’s business. A new form of shareholding, in short.

Such is the case of the fast-food chain Chick’nCone, which is launching its own NFTs dubbed Chick’nCoin. A Chick’nCoin costs $14,500, but can also be bought in cryptocurrency, with Ethereum. Each token is associated with a specific area of the United States in which Chick’nCone operates. Owners can expect to receive half of the franchise fee for any new restaurant opening in that geographical area. This fee is $45,000, which amounts to a $22,500 windfall. They will also receive a 2% royalty on sales at all locations within the area. However, before you jump on what sounds like a good deal, be aware that the locations of each NFT are randomly assigned.

Holders can then resell the NFTs on the dedicated OpenSea platform, for a 10% fee that will be returned to the company. And this is how Chick’nCone intends to secure its growth, without playing too much with fire.

The Miami-based chain currently has 24 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and United Arab Emirates, and 58 new locations are currently under development.

