NHS Health Staffers Given Plastic Sheet Cut Out as PPE Kits; Doctors, Nurses Slam Lack of Concern

While health workers on the frontlines of battling COVID-19 need to get all the support they can, UK has disappointed its health staff by giving them the equivalent of garbage plastic bags to use as PPE or personal protection equipment.

Naturally, the National Health Service (NHS) workers are furious. They are calling the plastic gowns given to them “repurposed bin-bags” which is aimed at protecting them around the time of the second wave of COVID.

In the photos uploaded to social media, the gown can be seen a flimsy, see-through sack of plastic which were sent to the General Practitioner centres.

A similar incident happened earlier this year during the peak of COVID crisis at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow. The nurses working there posted images of ‘bin-bags’ being used instead of a PPE, and they subsequently became infected.

The nurses are now raising concern over the quality and objection as they probably would not meet infection prevention and control (IPC) standards which are quite strict.

Most of them are openly calling out the Health Secretary for this lack of safety concerns and directly putting lives at risk.

Doctor and author Rachel Clarke tweeted to the minister, demanding an explanation for using the ‘repurposed bin-bags.’

These are repurposed bin bags. They have just been sent to a GP practice as official PPE.Thank you, @drTeaLady for sharing.@MattHancock please can you explain as a matter of urgency why, in the midst of the Covid second wave, NHS staff are being issued with bin bags? pic.twitter.com/P5WfI4vnxB — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 11, 2020

Clarke added how billions were spent providing PPE to their “mates” while NHS staff are being put at risk and accused the government of “Cronyism.”

The rage comes after boxes of PPE were distributed across Scotland with the label “White Aprons” upon the content known as “White Tint Polythene Bags.” It’s clearly visible that these bags have been cut with scissors quite crudely to fashion them into aprons.

According to official data, 600 health and social care workers have died of Coronavirus since March 2020 in the country. The group called Nurses United UK have called this gown ‘disgusting’ and blamed the government for putting them at risk.

“'This Government should be ashamed of themselves and if they won't resolve this, when they can spend billions on their donors, they should resign,” said Anthony Johnson. He is one of the lead organisers of the group.