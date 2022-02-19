'Nice IIT Degree Bro' Trends as Desis Flex Their Startup Careers on Twitter

‘Nice IIT degree bro’ is trending on Desi Twitter, which means someone woke up and chose war. The trend seems to be taking a little dig at students of India’s premier institutions as the startup culture expands its niche in the country. Desis on the Internet are serving up memes like the “MBA Chaiwala" serves tea, pointing to the fact that one doesn’t need an IIT degree to become what’s considered successful in their career. The startup culture in India, though it is thriving, often faces much criticism. Youngsters breaking away from traditional paths to pursue careers in startups, or any other unconventional career choice, have to face criticism not just from society at large but also within their homes. These memes on Twitter are slightly self-deprecating, slightly wry and slightly flex-y. However, one should certainly not undermine an IIT education which needs its own share of passion and ambition.

Nice IIT Degree bro, I took commerce in 11 and 12th and then went to @SRCCDU and everyone still asks why not science when you're "good at studies" https://t.co/7o6XoLpAt2— Pavan Bhat (@pavanbhatk) February 19, 2022

Privileged Twitter bros making fun of privileged nice IIT degree bros Meanwhile rest of India pic.twitter.com/T7k5Py8W6S — Vetri (@vetrijedi) February 19, 2022

Nice IIT degree bro, but I'll build my startup anyways without it. — Misley Zehra (@MisleyZehraa) February 19, 2022

Nice IIT degree bro, I got a job because I started working in college and didn't wait for completing degree.— Mohit Peshaneᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@MohitPeshane) February 19, 2022

Nice IIT degree bro, I went to DTU and IIM and working with IIT passouts and still people say JEE nahi nikla tha kya— Urvashi Arya (@urvashiiimc) February 19, 2022

Nice IIT degree bro but can you make chai ?? pic.twitter.com/meLvDIvyaH— Harshhh (@too_harsh_) February 19, 2022

Nice IIT degree bro, but -: pic.twitter.com/WST0rdsBPf— Aditya joardar (@joardar7) February 19, 2022

Nice IIT degree bro- now you can choose any profession in life , papa kuch nhi khenge— Vaibhav (@VaibhavUmrao789) February 19, 2022

Nice IIT degree bro!Someone ik about this trend✋Le me- pic.twitter.com/OEEArUg5gq— Rohit (@rohitt_xd) February 19, 2022

IIT degrees, MBAs or not, success is define differently for everyone. Take, for example, the case of the viral “MBA Chaiwala". It was a rather tough decision for 21-year-old Praful Billore to give up on his dream of pursuing MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and sell tea. But all the years later, the decision looks worth it as he now owns a Rs 3 crore empire, all earned by selling tea since 2017.

