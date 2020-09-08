'Nice Shorts': Man Accidentally Revealing His Attire on Office Video Call is All of Us in Pandemic

Video calls have played an integral role in the COVID-19 lockdown. All the meetings and interactions, both personal and professional, have shifted to video conferences now. However, it cannot be denied that there have been enough bloopers during these calls.

Recently, a snippet from a video conference has gone viral on the internet. In the now-viral clip, a discussion between three people is underway. However, during the course of the video, a man’s kid comes in the background and starts dancing.

At first, he is able to ensure that the kid goes away from the room by asking him to leave. But, when the kid enters the room for the second time, he gets up and that is when it is revealed that he is wearing shorts under his formal attire on the upper body. The other attendee in the video is heard saying, “nice shorts,” after the incident.

A little later, the other man gets up from his seat and others could see his blue shorts under the formal tie, shirt, and blazer look.

The video has been shared on various social media platforms. On Facebook alone, it has been liked by more than one lakh people.

As one would expect, people’s reactions to the funny clip are hilarious too. A person wrote, “I loved the kid dancing. But what followed next made my day!”

Another one remarked that it is best to sit with face towards the door so that no one knows what is happening in the room. He wrote, “It is best to sit facing the door, that way no surprises.”

A different user wrote, “This is a new experience of all us. We all do things most of the time. But they did the best to make it easy. But I think all credit goes to the boy who made this happened.”

One more person commented on the innocence angle of the video. He stated, “This video proves that in this era of Technology and Machines, at times we might act like robots, BUT at the end of the day, WE ARE ALL HUMAN BEINGS, and that's the Beauty! So lovely and real video!”