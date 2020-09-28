'Nicest Guy Ever': Brooklyn 99 Fan Posts Socially Distanced Selfie With 'Earl Scully' Joel McKinnon Miller

A fan took to Reddit to share his selfie with the popular actor Joel McKinnon Miller on the social news aggregator website. Miller, famously known as his on-screen character Earl Scully in the Emmy-winning series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, could be seen standing next to a man in the selfie.

The user who posted the picture captioned it as, “I had the distinct pleasure of serving this amazing human tonight.” He added that Miller is the nicest guy ever and ended his post saying ‘Hail Scully’ and ‘99’, which is the short form of the famous series Brooklyn Nine-Nine where Miller plays Earl Scully.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the USA, the man in the selfie can be seen wearing a mask and standing in the background is Joel McKinnon Miller. But Miller can be seen maintaining safe distance while posing happily for the picture.

The picture which was posted has already received 22,000 upvotes in less than 24 hours and fans are reacting to the lovely selfie.

Referring to Miller’s hairstyle in the Golden Globe-winning series, one user commented that he is glad to see that Miller has a flattop in real life too.

The user L0rDN1k0n2612, who posted the selfie, replied to this saying that the flattop is the reason he could recognise Miller, even though the latter was wearing a mask.

In fact, given the spread of coronavirus in the USA, a user questioned why Miller cannot be seen wearing a mask in the selfie. The uploader responded that Miller was wearing a mask the entire time, except when he ate. “He only took it off to flash that amazing smile. Seriously, the sweetest dude,” the selfie man added.

Another user also pointed out that Miller also had the same haircut in the movie The Truman Show where he had worked as the security guard who was obsessed with watching the reality TV show.

The NBC series Brooklyn Nine-Nine was launched in 2013 and is in its 7th season now.