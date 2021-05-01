Nicholas Pooran Brutally Trolled As Punjab Kings Batsman Records Fourth Duck of IPL 2021

Nicholas Pooran of Punjab Kings is having a nightmare of a season in ongoing IPL 2021. The Trinidadian cricketer on Friday registered yet another duck, taking his duck count to 4 in the six innings (0,0,9,0,19,0) that he has faced. Interestingly enough, Punjab Kings captained by KL Rahul also have Orange Cap in their kitty with Rahul leading the contingent from the front with 331 runs to his name, 91 of which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium the previous night.

Punjab Kings comprehensively beat Virat Kohli’s squad by 34 runs thanks to Harpreet Brar, who impressed all with his all-round performance. The 25-year-old scored 25 off 17 balls, and then returned with figures of 3-19 to put his side on top. He was awarded Player of the Match.

Despite their victory, Pooran was sidelined for his poor run with the bat and brutally trolled with duck memes following Friday’s encounter.

Nicholas Pooran's Wagon wheel this IPL pic.twitter.com/SdAUznUs3G— Abhi (@Ohyessabhi) April 30, 2021

Punjab fans when they see Nicholas Pooran on strike pic.twitter.com/9mmZJ3TFsd— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2021

Nicholas Pooran's performance in IPL 2021 in a nutshell….. #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/VXN9YZjUDa— Vaughan Fielding Academy (@mihir_sd215) April 30, 2021

Nicolas Pooran after this IPL season : pic.twitter.com/OYA2LlREUX— Savage (@CutestFunniest) April 30, 2021

#PBKSvRCBShahid Afridi after watching Nicholas Pooran's performance pic.twitter.com/iTPrQ3eZfJ— Prasad Remje (@munna_30_) April 30, 2021

Pooran when asked to score runs in middle overs:-#PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/JjfJSngiWo— i know u r chu but still i (@boultxxxx) April 30, 2021

After Facing 2 - 3 Balls.. Nicholas Pooran Be Like - #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/YXXLBMZJpV— Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Pooran has become the latest among his peers to pitch in towards India’s fight against COVID-19 after he vowed to donate part of his IPL salary.

The 25-year-old West Indies cricketer posted a video on his social media making his declaration and also urged his followers to do whatever they can as well.

“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation," he captioned the video, which quickly went viral in praise of his support.

“To all my fans and supporters around the world and back home, I realize I am in a safe and privileged position here in India at the IPL.

Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.#PrayForIndia pic.twitter.com/xAnXrwMVTu— nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021

“But it’s also heartbreaking to be so close to such tragedy that’s unfolding around us. For a country that has shown us so much love and support over the years, all I can do is join hands with my fellow players to help bring some awareness to this situation in India.

“If you can get vaccinated please do, I will also do my part which is continue to pray for India but not only that, I would also like to donate a portion of my IPL salary towards this crisis,” he said, in the one-minute video."

