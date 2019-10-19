Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Did Priyanka Write it?': Nick Jonas' Karwa Chauth Post Triggers Caption Contest and Curiosity

From comparing it to essays written by children to accusing Priyanka of writing the tweet, netozens had a blast with Nick Jonas's Kara Chauth tweet.

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Did Priyanka Write it?': Nick Jonas' Karwa Chauth Post Triggers Caption Contest and Curiosity
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Karwa Chauth desi style| Image credit: Twitter/Nick Jonas

Karwa Chauth is an important festival for Indian brides. Therefore, it was only natural for Priyanka Chopra, the most internationally illustrious Indian bride of 2019 after her wedding to Hollywood's Nick Jonas, marked the event on social media.

But it wasn't Priyanka who posted about Karwa Chauth, the festival dedicated to Indian husbands when their wives embark on a day-long fast to pray for the well being and long-life of their husbands. Rather, it was her husband Nick.

Taking to social media, Nick posted two gorgeous photos of the couple in Indian attire. Priyanka wore a bright red sari while Nick posed in a cream kurta. While the post was quite sweet, what caught netizens' attention was the caption.

"My wife is Indian," Nick wrote. "She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way," he further added. "She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" nick concluded.

While some thought the caption was endearing, many on Twitter did not take so kindly to it. The post was ridiculed on social media for being overtly simplistic, ie, it reminded people of essays written by elementary school children in class.

Netizens even came up with examples to prove their point.

Not just children, netizens thought of another person (quite an adult) that Nick's cpation sounded like.

Many speculated that the simplistically-worded caption had actually been written by Priyanka and not Nick!

While most of it was fun banter and in good spirit, some (obviously) resorted to sexist and ageist taunts.

But best reaction had to be this:

Fans of Nick and Priyanka defended the "childish" caption with savage alacrity.

Whoever wrote the post, Nick and Priyanka's first Karwa Chauth as a married couple would surely be memorable to all.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram