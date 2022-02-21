Nicole Kidman's Magazine Cover Gets Flak For Being 'Too Photoshopped'

Nicole Kidman’s latest Vanity Fair cover has got the Internet talking for all the wrong reasons. Apart from Nicole, Idris Elba, Penelopé Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez have also got covers for this month’s special edition of the magazine. However, what’s started off a heated discussion on Twitter is Nicole’s bare torso and abs, which people suspect have been Photoshopped. There is no evidence to suggest that this is actually the case, given that there’s no reason that a woman cannot have a toned physique at 54. Conversely, it’s also true that social media projection of “perfect" bodies is harmful to mental health and causes body image issues, especially among those without the means to go to extraordinary lengths to achieve what constitutes “perfect".

You might think of Nicole Kidman as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. But the ‘Being the Ricardos’ star and Best Actress nominee says she approaches each role like she's fresh out of theater class. https://t.co/xjJmU2nV9U— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 17, 2022

“@VanityFair - air brushing causes severe psychological distortion by promoting unrealistic beauty standards. Below is an untouched very recent photo of Nicole Kidman - she is still a STUNNING 50 yr old woman. Why not show the beauty at all ages??" asked a Twitter user.

@VanityFair - air brushing causes severe psychological distortion by promoting unrealistic beauty standards.Below is an untouched very recent photo of Nicole Kidman - she is still a STUNNING 50 yr old woman. Why not show the beauty at all ages?? https://t.co/3jqMgkWcym pic.twitter.com/Zohv0Dzyet — 🙋🏻‍♀️Ella Diaz🇵🇷 (@factspusher) February 18, 2022

This picture looks like a parody of the beautiful 54 year old actress. Why do you do that? Distortion as art?— BlessYourHeart (@LuckyGiGi5) February 18, 2022

Some fans found nothing wrong with the photo and said it was “body shaming" going the opposite way. Conversely, others said the natural beauty of a person at their age is beautiful and worthy of celebration. “It’s photoshopped and airbrushed. She doesn’t look like this IRL. She’s in her 50s. Celebrate that! Celebrate her experience instead of objectifying her," a Twitter user wrote.

It’s photoshopped and airbrushed. She doesn’t look like this IRL. She’s in her 50s. Celebrate that! Celebrate her experience instead of objectifying her.— Dr. Rebecca S. Bravard (@BravardDr) February 18, 2022

In the Vanity Fair issue, Nicole Kidman talks about her role as Lucille Ball as Lucy Ricardo to Bardem’s Desi Arnaz as Ricky, in Amazon Studios’ Being the Ricardos. Unfortunately, the Photoshop debate seems to have taken away from that subject quite a bit.

