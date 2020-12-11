Nigella Lawson's Delightful Pronunciation of 'Microwave' is Melting Internet

A viral video starring celebrity chef Nigella Lawson recently took the internet by storm as she pronounced the word ‘microwave’ as ‘meecrow-wah-vay’ leaving the internet in splits.

The clip was from for her latest BBC series Cook, Eat, Repeat. Nigella was demonstrating the recipe for making brown butter colcannon. The dish is prepared using cabbage and potatoes boiled and mashed together and as she pronounced the word ‘microwave’ as ‘meecrow/wah-vay’, the incident caused a laughing riot and people started sharing memes leaving the netizens amused.

Check out the hilarious video here:

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — nigella lawson's asbestos hands (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

‘Eternally grateful for Nigella Lawson for letting us know we’ve have all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years,’ wrote a user jokingly.

‘Nigella Lawson saying 'Microwave' like this has made my Christmas already,” wrote another while sharing the clip.

Replying to a post, which read, “Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?” Nigella said, ““Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced”.

Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that? pic.twitter.com/uTb6LSUaEQ — CH (@craiguk1983) December 8, 2020

While many users also wondered if she had been pronouncing the word like that all this while, she commented that she was joking and shared that she knows its correct pronunciation but she chose to give it her own flavour.

Replying to another user, who wrote, “@Nigella_Lawson I love this, we deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. Such fun”, Nigella said,”We do too. Exactly that”.

@Nigella_Lawson I love this, we deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. Such fun. — Space Hopper Orbital (@hazy_banisters) December 8, 2020

‘It was so clear that you were saying it in a jokey way, doesn’t every family have words that they mispronounce deliberately for some reason?!,’ said one.

Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

‘My family says kah-niff for knife to celebrate how weird the spelling of word is. And skissors for scissors. Actually, by the end of quarantine, I may no longer speak English.I though all families did this?,’ shared another.

Many were jumped in defence for the chef and stood by her joke.

“I say Kah-bajj in a French accent instead of cabbage-it made the kids laugh and eat it when they were small J”, another user shared as many users shared their own versions of the story.

As I’ve just recently bought a microwave I thought I should name it in honour of last night’s episode of Nigella. I present to you, Mi-cro-wav-eh the microwave. @Nigella_Lawson pic.twitter.com/QBV1cwUTUj — Cat (@Scyotheguitar) December 8, 2020

The internet was also flooded with memes and jokes.