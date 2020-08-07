Nigerian Boy's Ballet in Rain Goes Viral, Gets Him Scholarship at Dance School in New York

Anthony Mmesoma Madu would have never thought his dancing video on social media would change his life. The 11-year-old boy from Nigeria created buzz with his dancing skills.

The video posted by Leap of Dance Academy on Instagram shows Madu performing ballet barefoot in the pouring rain. The boy’s impressive ballet skills caught the attention of many netizens, including Cynthia Harvey, artistic director of the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School of Dance. The dance school is located in New York.

The clip has garnered more than three lakh views on Instagram. Netizens have also appreciated the boy for his performance.

Cynthia received the video from his friend who lives in the UK, reported Cincinnati.com.

"Here, we’re complaining about not being able to open our buildings. But in that video, I saw a boy who was a perfect example of the tenacity someone can have when they have love and a dream," Cynthia said.

Cynthia somehow managed to track down Madu and extend an offer for a full scholarship to attend virtual Young Dancer Summer Workshop conducted by ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School of DanceThe workshop. The workshop is for three weeks.

Cynthia is also said to be making arrangements for Madu’s dance school teacher Daniel Ajala Owoseni to be included in the school’s National Training Curriculum. The two-week programme helps instructors hone their skills.

Owoseni founded Leap of Dance Academy in Lagos in 2017 and has been teaching ballet for free. The 11-year-old boy is one of the 12 students at the Academy.