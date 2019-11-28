Take the pledge to vote

Nigerian Conman Pulls Off $1 Million Scam While Serving Prison Sentence for Fraud, Staff Arrested

Hope Olusegun Aroke was serving a 24 year prison sentence in the Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos fort he past four years when he pulled off the scam.

November 28, 2019
Nigerian Conman Pulls Off $1 Million Scam While Serving Prison Sentence for Fraud, Staff Arrested
Hope Olusegun Aroke was convicted four years ago for fraud | Image credit: EFCC

A Nigerian fraudster managed to pull off a $1 million dollar scam while serving a 24 year sentence in a high-security prison in Lagos - for fraud. Two prison staff have so far been arrested in regard to the case.

Hope Olusegun Aroke was arrested in 2012 for scamming money off unsuspecting people under false pretense and using forgery. He was convicted for fraud and sentenced to the Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos four years ago.

However, the convict managed to use a network of accomplices within the prison to carry out a multi-national scam that targeted victims from a number of countries.

Authorities at Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) admitted that Aroke had access to internet and mobile services from within the prison. He also managed to secure hospital visits on account of an undisclosed location and according to Nigerian authorities, he used these opportunities to slip out of prison to meet his family and even attend social gatherings.

Officials also admitted that Aroke had access to his wife's bank account from the prison which he used to conduct transactions and even had a fake name to disguise his tracks, CNN reported.

This week, EFCC officials revealed that two prison staff members had been arrested for assisting Aroke with securing fake medical reports and getting treatment from a hospital outside of prison premises.

