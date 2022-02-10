Nigerian Man Unable to Find Job in UK Starts Getting Callbacks After Changing Name

“What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.” William Shakespeare used this line in his play, Romeo and Juliet, to convey that the naming of things or persons is irrelevant. For the larger part, this holds true as your name is not supposed to make a very big impact on your lives. But this famous quote did not work in favour of a Nigerian man who was unable to procure himself a job because of his name. As a last resort, he had to change it. 34-year-old Inein Victor Garrick had been trying to get a job in the UK but never got any calls for interviews. But strangely enough, a small change in his name did the trick and he said that job interviews started coming his way within a week of doing it, according to a report in The Mirror. However, he did not add anything new. He simply dropped his first name and started using his middle name as first. So, he became Victor Garrick.

Born in Nigeria, Garrick’s Nigerian name became a barrier for him after passing out from South Wales University. He told The Mirror that in spite of all qualifications and having every needed document, he never got past the first stage of application. Even with the few calls he got, recruiters were unable to pronounce his name right and even told him so. “I always felt I was on the backfoot and sent some unconscious bias,” Garrick said. This was when he dropped Inien from his CV and started getting calls immediately. After securing himself a job at Transport for Wales, he readopted his first name.

Garrick claims that despite living in the UK for 22 years, his name is still mispronounced. He explained that he felt like he was hiding a part of himself and that is why he returned back to his original name, once he had a job.

