1-min read

Nigerian Mother Has No Problem Telling New Born Twins Apart as One of Them is White

While the Omirins are a family of colour with both their older daughter and Dan born with similar skin, one of the twins was born milky white with blonde hair.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Nigerian Mother Has No Problem Telling New Born Twins Apart as One of Them is White
An unusual pair of twins | Image credit: Twitter/Omirin Babajide

Mothers to twin babies generally have difficulty differentiating their offspring in the initial days. However, a new mom in Nigeria has no problem telling her two boys apart as both were born with different skin colours - one black and one white.

Stacy and Babajide Omirin from Lagos became proud parents to Daniel and David, and the twins were born only a minute apart. But while giving birth to twins is still considered unusual, the new parents had an even greater surprise in store - one of two babies was white!

While the Omirins are an African family of colour with both their older daughter and Dan born with similar skin, one of the twins was born milky white with blonde hair.

Baby Davin was born with a condition called albinism, meaning that his skin and hair lacked pigmentation due to the absence of melanin from birth. However, despite the difference in skin colour, the twins, who were born on February 26, 2019, have the same set of beautiful brown eyes.

The mother says that every time she steps out with the twins, they are treated like celebrities and one question often pops up - "Excuse me madam, which one of the kids is yours?"

'I just say both of them are mine and people look at me as if I am joking,' the Daily Mail quoted Stacy as saying.

As per the report, even Stacy herself was surprised when the twins were born. "Daniel came first, and then the nurse said the second baby has golden hair. I thought how can this be possible. I looked down and saw David, he was completely white," said Stacy.

