Nigeria's Sharia Police Commander Wants Shops to Display Headless Mannequins

Nigeria’s Muslim majority state of Kano has come under limelight after the commander of the Sharia police, known as the hisbah in the region, Haruna Ibn-Sina introduced a new rule that prohibits shopkeepers from installing full mannequins. The Islamic police of Kano has told shopkeepers to only display headless mannequins covered at all times because it believes that the shape of the breast and the bottom is contrary to the teachings of Sharia which is the Islamic law, reported BBC. The new rule has been introduced after it was observed by Ibn-Sina that mannequins with heads resembled idols, and Islam prohibits idolatry.

The latest rule is the new addition to a string of rules and beliefs shared by Ibn-Sina that have raised eyebrows in the country. According to the reports, Ibn-Sina has been sharing a series of opinions and rules that are paradoxical to Nigeria’s otherwise secular society. The Sharia police commander had asked to not use the term Black Friday to advertise sales, since Friday is considered a holy day in Islam. However, his request to not use the term was mostly ignored by radio stations and shopping malls and they faced no action.

Ibn-Sina even criticised pictures of Zahrah Bayero, the fiancée of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, from her bridal shower where she was seen dressed in a white off-shoulder gown. Speaking to BBC, Ibn-Sina had said that Bayero “failed” to set a good example to other Muslims as the pictures shared on social media showed her exposed shoulders. Those who shared the pictures of the bride-to-be were also not spared by Ibn-Sina as he said that it was a sin to share such images.

The Mohawk hairstyle sported by young men in the Kano region also came under Ibn-Sina’s criticism as officers from his Sharia police shaved off the hairstyles of young men on the pavements of the city.Not all Muslims agree with Ibn-Sani’s extreme stance on modern culture in the region, as one Islamic cleric told that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad are clear on God judging one’s intentions.

