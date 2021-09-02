Nike Gives One Week Paid Leave to its Head Office Staff to ‘Prioritise Mental Health’

Of all the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our lives, one thing that the virus taught was the importance of taking care of our health. While working from home during the lockdown, people experienced mental fatigue and realised the importance of mental health. Every other luxury of this world will have no use if our health - physical or mental is not good. Now, addressing the issue of mental health wellbeing, shoe and apparel giant Nike has given a one-week paid break to its employees at the head office in Oregon.

Nike’s senior Manager of Global Marketing Science, Matt Marrazzo shared a LinkedIn post making the announcement. He said that company wanted to give a clear message to it employees urging them to take time off with their loved one as they distress and unwind the fatigue of work. Marrazzo noted that the step had become necessary considering the fact that we all lived through a traumatic event. Marrazzo added that the past year had been a traumatic period for humans but the only way to move past what happened was with empathy.

Emphasising that the off were a way to show that the companies could get the work done while prioritising mental health and well-being. The post ended with a note that read, “Support your people. It’s good business but it’s also the right thing to do.”

Reacting to the initiative, people lauded Nike for the step and said that other companies should also take inspiration from such steps. Meanwhile, some users also urged that the steps should also be extended to the retail and production workers.

However, Nike is not the first company to introduce such a step. Earlier online dating platform, Bumble had its 700 employees a week off to destress. LinkedIn too had introduced similar off to its employees in the month of April.

