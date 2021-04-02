Nike Wins Lawsuit Against Lil Nas X and MSCHF Over 'Satan Shoes' with Human Blood

Nike has won its lawsuit against Lil Nas X and MSCHF over the unauthorised sale of ‘Satan shoes’ that resulted in controversy last week. ‘Satan shoes‘ apparently have an actual drop of human blood in them. The shoes, launched by American rapper Lil Nas X in collaboration with a Brooklyn-based prank company MSCHF, are adorned with a pentagram and the number 666. The blood is supposedly from employees of prank company MSCHF who mixed it with ink to fill an air bubble in each pair of the ‘Satan Shoes.’ The black and red sneakers were made using Nike Air Max 97s. According to CNN, the shoes sold out in under a minute since its launch.

Nike, however, has distanced itself from the satanic shoes – by suing the prank company who made them. According to Reuters, Nike said in the lawsuit that the company, MSCHF Product Studio Inc, infringed on and diluted its trademark with the black-and-red, devil-themed shoes, which went on sale online on Monday. Lil Nas X is not named as a defendant in the suit. Several media outlets reported that the shoes sold out in less than one minute at a cost of $1,018 per pair. Lil Nas X said on Twitter he would choose the recipient of the 666th pair from social media users who circulated one of his tweets. Nike, in its lawsuit filed in federal court in New York, said the shoes were produced “without Nike’s approval and authorization,” and the company was “in no way connected with this project.”

“There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product,” the lawsuit said. Nike asked the court to immediately stop MSCHF from fulfilling orders for the shoes and requested a jury trial to seek damages.

Nike claimed trademark infringement in its lawsuit and said that the product and further sale of it would lead to confusion and may result in an “erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike." Nike also asked the federal court in New York to stop the company from selling the shoes.

The federal court judge sided with Nike and issued a temporary restraining order on MSCHF. However, the impact of this order remains unclear because the latter had made it clear that it did not intend to sell anymore pairs of the shoes.