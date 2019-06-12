Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Nike's Plus-Size Mannequins To Promote 'Body Positivity' Get Fat-Shamed

Nike is also planning to shed light on the inclusivity of sports by shifting the spotlight to various sports and even grassroot level athletes. The brand will be relying heavily on visual content to make an impact.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Nike's Plus-Size Mannequins To Promote 'Body Positivity' Get Fat-Shamed
Nike is also planning to shed light on the inclusivity of sports by shifting the spotlight to various sports and even grassroot level athletes. The brand will be relying heavily on visual content to make an impact.
Nike has introduced introduced plus size mannequins at its outlet on Oxford Street in London to emphasize on the inclusivity and diversity of sports.

Nike's move is seen as is commendable since it shows that mannequins do not all have to be necessarily only one body type. The plus size mannequins, both male and female which were unveiled at the London store and can be seen sporting activewear. The female mannequin has been dressed in a sports bra and slacks.

However, Nike's move has received mixed responses. While some commented that this is making them feel empowered, some claimed that the plus size mannequins are promoting obesity.


























Prior to this, sports campaigns have mostly focused on thin people, thus asserting that only thin people can partake in sports or excel in it. This has led to a warped notion of what fitness means.

It's not just mannequins that Nike is revamping. Nike is planning to shed light on the inclusivity of sports by shifting the spotlight to various sports and even grassroot level athletes. The brand will be relying heavily on visual content to make an impact.
