Nike's Plus-Size Mannequins To Promote 'Body Positivity' Get Fat-Shamed
Nike is also planning to shed light on the inclusivity of sports by shifting the spotlight to various sports and even grassroot level athletes. The brand will be relying heavily on visual content to make an impact.
Nike's move is seen as is commendable since it shows that mannequins do not all have to be necessarily only one body type. The plus size mannequins, both male and female which were unveiled at the London store and can be seen sporting activewear. The female mannequin has been dressed in a sports bra and slacks.
However, Nike's move has received mixed responses. While some commented that this is making them feel empowered, some claimed that the plus size mannequins are promoting obesity.
Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered. pic.twitter.com/sWdkPEdfMN— Ashley Stokes (@_AStokes_) June 6, 2019
it’s truly wild the fatphobes freaking out about nike’s plus size mannequin. y’all spend all day saying we should just try and work out more to be healthy but don’t want us to have clothes to work out in??— tericka thee cutie (@terickaaa) June 9, 2019
just say you hate fat women and keep it pushin’. the hypocrisy is silly. pic.twitter.com/6ZmiLgSUNW
I, as someone who is still in recovery from anorexia and is apparently a hefty size 16, think this mannequin is incredibly positive, and inclusive. Curvy/bigger girls can be just as physically fit & deserve to be shown off too x @Nike pic.twitter.com/f7trIZt9wK— Samara (@SamaraRuth22) June 9, 2019
People mad about the Nike plus size mannequin but what kind of clothes are we supposed to workout in?!?🙄— meggg (@meg_alexus) June 9, 2019
Imagine demanding fat people get off the couch, go for a run, get to the gym, etc and then when a company like @Nike makes clothing for them, places said clothing on a mannequin, that all of a sudden now it’s gone too far???? What koolaid is everyone drinking???? https://t.co/MCfCyVlCOS— before sunrise ☀️ (@kenziebrenna) June 10, 2019
The new #Nike mannequin looks strong and powerful to me. I think it's important to show a wide range of bodies as we are all different but that doesn't stop us being strong. Or wearing workout clothes.— Laura Hamilton (@lauraannham) June 10, 2019
Seeing @Nike releasing the new plus size mannequin and plus size work out clothes has given me the confidence to go the gym for the first in ages. #bodyconfidence— Abi Stillwell (@AbiStillwell) June 11, 2019
Thank you @nike ❤️ This was my first time seeing a mannequin that actually looks similar to me pic.twitter.com/FXWTU6nJNO— Grace Ladd (@ladd_grace) June 11, 2019
Prior to this, sports campaigns have mostly focused on thin people, thus asserting that only thin people can partake in sports or excel in it. This has led to a warped notion of what fitness means.
It's not just mannequins that Nike is revamping. Nike is planning to shed light on the inclusivity of sports by shifting the spotlight to various sports and even grassroot level athletes. The brand will be relying heavily on visual content to make an impact.
