Nikhil Chinapa's Video of Shark Riding on Giant Oceanic Manta Ray Leaves Twitter in Awe

The ocean has a number of wonderful creatures of multiple shapes and sizes. While we know sharks can reach grand sizes, did you know that they can look tiny in comparison to a ray fish? There exists a species of rays that can grow up to a size of 23 feet (with its wings) and weigh as much as 3,000 kg.

These Giant Oceanic Manta Ray fish are most commonly found in tropical and subtropical waters and one such member of the largest species of rays was spotted by popular TV host and DJ Nikhil Chinapa. The youth icon recently tweeted an astounding video of a giant oceanic manta in the oceans of Trinidad.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Nikhil wrote, "This is crazy!! Just look at the sheer size of this oceanic manta spotted near Trinidad! And yes, that’s a shark swimming alongside it". His astonishment was well comprehensible with his use of the shocked face emoji.

This is CRAZY!! Just look at the sheer size of this oceanic manta spotted near Trinidad! And yes, that’s a shark swimming alongside it 🙀. @ShivAroor @MachaiahKA @fleetft pic.twitter.com/BBUeECc30j — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) July 17, 2020

We do not know when this video was captured, but one thing is for sure the trip must have been very memorable. In the clip, a shark can be seen swimming alongside the ray but it seems to be a baby in comparison.

Several netizens had similar sentiments and cherished a view of the oceanic blues and outside world virtually. One comment on the post read: "Whoa! That's a beauty. I guess that's all I'm seeing for a while. Only virtually".

Another Twitterati commented: "They are amazing in indeed.. Spotted a couple of them in the Maldives during snorkelling.. along with gorgeous Reef Sharks...whale sharks...sea turtles and even several groups of vibrant clown fishes. Such an enriching experience"