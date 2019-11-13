Nile River Flowing Through Northeastern Africa is at least 30 Million Years Old: Study

The Nile, which flows through northeastern Africa, is a 6,650 km long stretch of river.

Some researchers say that the river has been flowing in this present path since the past 6 million years. Nonetheless, some argue that it is much older than that.

In the journal Nature Geoscience, a published paper said that as per geological evidence presented by researchers, the Nile is at least 30 million years old.

Lead author of the paper Professor Claudio Faccenna, from the Jackson School of Geosciences at the University of Texas, said, “One of the big questions about the Nile is when it originated and why it has persisted for so long. Our solution is actually quite exciting,”

“The results should settle a long-running debate about the age of the river and provide evidence that the slow movement of the deep mantle is one of the key forces shaping our Earth’s landscape and geological processes.”

A report by Sci News says that solid rocks flowing like a fluid comprises Earth’s mantle. Now, this mantle has different circulation patterns, something like currents in an ocean.

The research included the study of ancient volcanic rocks of Ethiopian Highlands to unearth the geological history of Nile. This revealed that the Ethiopian Highlands have remained at a similar height for millions of years.

Thereby, this supports the mantle rock from below.

“We know that the high topography of the Ethiopian plateau was formed about 30 million years ago,” said Professor Thorsten Becker, from the Jackson School of Geosciences at the University of Texas at Austin.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.