Nine Nurses Who Went Viral for Being Pregnant at the Same Time Have Now Given Birth

Nine nurses who work at a hospital in the United States and had announced their pregnancy in March have now become mothers.

The nurses, who work in the labor and delivery unit at the largest hospital in Maine, were upbeat about being pregnant at the same time, when the story was first reported in March.

"It's really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together," WMTW-TV had quoted nurse Amanda Spear as saying at the time.

"After each one of us started to say, 'We're pregnant,' I think it was a happier announcement each time, and we're all there for each other," Nurse Erin Grenier had said.

The nurses had vowed to show support for each other “from the beginning to the end of their pregnancies.”

The nine babies were born between April and July and were clicked together and with their moms earlier this month by photographer Carly Murray.

Murray told Fox News that the babies are between three weeks to 3.5 months old.

The hospital’s labor and delivery unit has a total of 80 registered nurses, so healthcare services weren’t hit much while the nine ladies were out on maternity leave.

