Nine UFOs Seen Swarming US Navy Ship in a New Radar Footage Released by Filmmaker

Earlier this month, when an investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released footage of an unidentified flying object (UFO) tailing a US navy ship, the US Department of Defense had confirmed that the footage was authentic and a task force was investigating the UFO sightings. Now, Corbell has released another footage that he claims is from the same incident that happened in July 2019.

In the clip, as many as nine UFOs can be seen on the radar screen. The speed of the UFOs, as claimed in the Instagram post, ranged from about 70 kilometres per hour to 250 kilometres per hour, the speed that lies comparable to three times faster than the USS Omaha, the navy ship that was reportedly swarmed by the UFOs.

According to Corbell, the video was filmed in the command centre of the ship. In the Instagram post, the filmmaker claimed that the footage was unclassified. Corbell had earlier shared images from the briefing of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, which was also confirmed by the Pentagon, the US Depart of Defense.

May 1st 2020 a classified briefing was generated about the UFO / UAP presence via the Office of Naval Intelligence. I was able to obtain information regarding these & other UAP related briefings - as well as - unclassified slides & some intriguing military captured UAP footage. pic.twitter.com/F6V9h64Qfs— Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) April 8, 2021

“The UAPTF has included these incidents in their ongoing examinations,” a Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough had told The Black Vault in April. In the video that Corbell shared on May 15, it was again confirmed by the Pentagon that the “spherical” UFO appeared to disappear into the ocean.

The United States has formed a task force to investigate such incidents. The task force was detailed in June 2020 in a US Senate intelligence committee hearing and established in August 2020. According to the US DoD, the purpose of the task force was “to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs.”

In April 2019, the US Navy told in a statement to Politico that it was drafting guidelines for navy pilots on spotting UFOs.

