Nine-yard Magic: After Hoop Dance in Saree, Bass Guitarist’s Video in the Attire Breaks Internet

The first thing after one sees a woman clad in saree is the Indian elegance. The popular belief associated with the attire is that it also restricts one's movement.

The myth regarding the movement was recently busted by a 24-year-old woman named Eshna Kutty. Her video, in which she is grooving to the tunes of Genda Phool from the Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Delhi 6, took the internet by storm. In the video, she is seen clad in a saree and has chosen sneakers as her footwear to complete the look.

Now what is more interesting is that another video, which shatters stereotypes, features a woman clad in saree playing bass guitar with utmost style and elegance.

She has been identified as Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar. The woman is heard playing a cover of Sea Of Lies by American metal band Symphony X on her bass guitar.

The video has broken the internet and most people are in absolute awe of her style and skill.

After Mohini Dey, this is another jaw dropping Bengali lady bassist. Sea of lies by Symphony X. Bass Cover by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar pic.twitter.com/3yXIymtqqS — Sashi Wapang (@sashiwapang) October 4, 2020

The most interesting bit in the Eshna Kutty video was that with so much ease of free flowing dance that she has done in which she has used hoop as her prop. The video unsurprisingly crossed a whooping two million views on her Instagram profile alone.

Many celebrities from the film industry, including Hrithik Roshan, Gajraj Rao and Shweta Tripathi, among many others, have also lauded her in the comments section.

Lauding her talent, one person wrote, “How phenomenal it would be if an all-woman band who plays music clad in saree would be like.”

Quite a few people were of the opinion that the lady took the saree swag to another level. Have a look at some of the reactions:

That is so badass and hot! That sari just took it to another level.Seeing a lot of sari clad women killing it. I seriously need get one for myself and post a video. 😅 — m.... (@avantgardess16) October 4, 2020

The sari totally took it to the next level! — Sashi Wapang (@sashiwapang) October 4, 2020

Shut the door!!!! That was awesome. — Kosturi (@55tension) October 5, 2020

It is no surprise that such videos gain large popularity for shattering the stereotypes related to women and their lifestyle for years. However, the recent instances have opened up new ways for women to put their talent to display.