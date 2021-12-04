Nine-year-old Child Bride 'Sold' by Her Father Rescued in Afghanistan

Ever since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, the global community has been expressing concerns regarding the security and freedom of women in the country. A recent incident reported by CNN mentioned how girls as young as nine were being sold off by their families for staying afloat. Nine-year-old Parwana was one such child bride who was sold off by her father for money. Parwana was sent as a bride to a much older man. After the story received public attention and backlash against the buyer, Parwana was handed back to her family. What also assisted Parwana and several other girls and women in a similar situation, was a US-based non-profit Too Young to Wed (TYTW).

Stephanie Sinclair, the founder of TYTW, told CNN that the recent rescue is a temporary solution. “Really what we're trying to do is prevent girls from being sold into marriage,” said Sinclair.

According to the TYTW website, the non-profit, since August 2021, has engaged in an emergency initiative to arrange the safe evacuation, and other emergency services for approximately 500 high-risk female Afghan activists, journalists, and their families. TYTW said that the high-risk Afghans it supports include girls at risk of child marriage, women’s rights activists, journalists, translators, television reporters, humanitarian aid workers, prosecutors, and other high-profile women trailblazers.

Even though it is illegal for women under the age of 15 to get married in Afghanistan, young girls are forced into marriage with much older men in the country. The practice has increased especially in rural parts of Afghanistan. The situation for several rural families in Afghanistan has deteriorated since August this year when the US troops officially ended their 20-year stay in the country post 9/11 attacks.

Families have become more desperate and are selling off girls in order to bring home some income. According to a recent report by Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), more than one in two Afghans will be facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity through the November 2021 to March 2022 lean season. The World Food Programme has called for urgent humanitarian interventions to meet basic food needs, protect livelihoods and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.