Nintendo Calls Kid's Letter Seeking Non-binary Pokémon 'Awesome Idea'

A proud parent shared a post on Twitter revealing how her child had written to Nintendo asking for the inclusion of non-binary Pokémon. To their surprise, the company replied to the request. Twitter user @PleaseBeGneiss posted the handwritten letter their kid penned down requesting the Japanese video game company to make non-binary creatures so the community would feel more comfortable about it. In a series of tweets, they also shared the heart-warming letter they received from the company stating they would consider the suggestion.

In their reply, the multinational company described the child’s idea as awesome and said there are many varieties of Pokémon, it would be understandable to have a variety of genders as well. Liz Daniels, the consumer service representative, added that they want people of all kind to feel welcomed and comfortable while playing their software. So, she would send the feedback to the appropriate department to review and thoughtfully consider. Thanking the kid again for the letter, she sent a few special items along with the reply to enjoy and hoped that they continue to have wonderful adventures with Pokémon for many years to come.

my kid wrote a letter to nintendo and they wrote back 😭 pic.twitter.com/1fbmN2IRYq— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) June 16, 2021

The tweet went viral and racked up more than 70,000 likes, almost 5,000 retweets and tons of comments praising the little kid’s advice while some questioned the authenticity of the letter and called it fake.

@_DHOTYAGotta get a special mention for faking a letter from Nintendo. — Bickers (@bickers1983) June 16, 2021

In another tweet, the parent shared the picture of the kid’s letter as proof for people who questioned if a child could have written to the company for non-binary Pokémon.

all you doubters saying a kid didn’t write nintendo asking for non-binary pokémon, here’s the letter (obviously we helped them look up the address) pic.twitter.com/3oiqCKw41O— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) June 16, 2021

The letter, clearly written by a child, asked if the company would make non-binary Pokemon while adding that it would be cool if they did. The concept of non-binary Pokémon was received well by most of the netizens while some deemed it unnecessary.

What a kid! That kid's gonna change the world✊🏽🌈— StrapOnBilbo (@Strap_On_Bilbo) June 16, 2021

Unnecessary. I was not aware of any pokemon ever having any gender. They are just pokemon & my children always referred to them by name never as he/she…. pic.twitter.com/fjXbkA0kuQ— Sarah (@share_sare) June 16, 2021

