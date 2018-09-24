English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nintendo Gave Terminally-Ill Cancer Patient a Chance to Play the Unreleased Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Nintendo just made someone's dream come true!
Nintendo just made someone's dream come true!
Video-games are always fun. Along with being a temporary respite from reality, it lets you be part of a larger game - with multiple players, and RPGs. And for some, games often become one of the most common ways to spend their time.
Nintendo, a Japanese multinational consumer electronics and video game company headquartered in Kyoto, and considered almost a divine (replaced synonym with god-like) company by gamers, in mid-September announced an Ultimate version of the popular game, Super Smash Bros. While this had the gaming community rejoicing, it also had a particular person scared that he wouldn't get to see his favorite game being released.
Chris Taylor, known more commonly on the Internet as Spooky Woobler, is a 21-year-old gamer, and a three-time cancer survivor. After finding out he's terminal, he decided to stop his treatment in July this year.
So when the company announced the release date as December, Taylor was unsure whether he'd get to play the new version of his favorite game.
And Nintendo made this wish into reality!
Nintendo sent two representatives to his house with a copy of the E3 demo of Smash Ultimate and a Nintendo Switch and he got to play it for a few hours.
Taylor shared photos from the event.
And a message on Reddit about the experience, and spreading awareness about his type of cancer.
Im really scared i won't be able to play ultimate
— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 13, 2018
December is a long way away for someone who is already bedridden...
— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 13, 2018
I know its childish to dispair over a video game but smash means a lot to me and when ultimate looks soo good it breaks my heart
— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 13, 2018
Sorry to be sad on main during hype time but hearing about things like smash and DMC5 is starting to become painful to listen and reminds me i won't be able to play these games i've been waiting years for only for random chance to kill me slowly as soon as they're announced
— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 13, 2018
Some pics from me, local Benjamin, and Zach playing— Chris Taylor (@SpookyWoobler) September 21, 2018
Thanks so much guys, this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/raxPu7QJp9
