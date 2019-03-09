LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, accused in the over Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam, has been tracked down to London’s West End.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
Screenshot from Telegraph video / Twitter
Sporting a handlebar moustache and donning a £10,000 (approx 9 lakh) jacket, Nirav Modi was recently tracked down in London’s West End by UK-based The Telegraph.

When confronted with questions by the journalist, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused business tycoon simply ducked them by saying, “Sorry, no comments”.

Further investigations by the newspaper revealed that the fugitive businessman is living in the luxury central London apartment and has also started a new diamond business in Soho. Modi also reportedly takes a daily walk from his home to the office with his dog.




Modi's rare appearance captured the imagination of funny people of Twitter and some even pitched in ideas to bring him back to India.





































Meanwhile, Nirav Modi’s luxurious bungalow in Alibaug was demolished by the office of the district Collector of Raigad on Friday.

Situated at Kihim beach, over 90 km from Mumbai, it was declared illegal along with 58 other structures that flouted all environmental norms.
