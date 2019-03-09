Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, accused in the over Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam, has been tracked down to London’s West End.
Screenshot from Telegraph video / Twitter
When confronted with questions by the journalist, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused business tycoon simply ducked them by saying, “Sorry, no comments”.
Further investigations by the newspaper revealed that the fugitive businessman is living in the luxury central London apartment and has also started a new diamond business in Soho. Modi also reportedly takes a daily walk from his home to the office with his dog.
Exclusive: Telegraph journalists tracked down Nirav Modi, the billionaire diamond tycoon who is a suspect for the biggest banking fraud in India's historyhttps://t.co/PpsjGeFEsy pic.twitter.com/v3dN5NotzQ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2019
Modi's rare appearance captured the imagination of funny people of Twitter and some even pitched in ideas to bring him back to India.
How about this as a plot:#NiravModi is arrested by four undercover RAW agents. They take him to an underground room.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 9, 2019
"Mr Modi, you know diamonds, and you're already in london. If you can get the Kohinoor back, all is forgiven."
Cue rock music to set up heist prep montage.
NIRAV MODI wearing an exotic skin jacket having robbed thousands of crores in his Ponzi scam does not look remotely worried https://t.co/0YbV9hl03u— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) March 9, 2019
The moral of the story is this...— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 9, 2019
No matter how hard you try...
No matter how much ostrich skin you wear.....
It's hard to get a cab in London. #NiravModi
Vijay Mallya & Nirav Modi, both are in London.— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) March 9, 2019
This is not surprising. Historically, England has always been home to people who loot India.
Nirav Modi's response was exactly how I would have responded if my wife ever caught me cheating on her.— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) March 9, 2019
My first thought when I heard "We know #NiravModi lives in a flat that costs over 40 crores" was...wait...he's in Colaba?— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 9, 2019
It took an exceedingly polite British journalist who looks like he stepped out on an amble to track down Nirav Modi. Imagine if it were an Indian broadcast journo - his lungs & heart would have collapsed with excitement.— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) March 9, 2019
Pakistani version of #NiravModi. Pakistani leader faces tough questions, gives a ‘perfect’ answer to journalists. Nirav Modi must be inspired from him. #NoComments pic.twitter.com/nSIr9FfmDJ— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) March 9, 2019
Best part about the video? #NiravModi wearing ostrich hide jacket worth 10,000 quid— sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) March 9, 2019
Watch India"s fugitive nirav Modi new look. pic.twitter.com/V0LUJpIwK1— Sai mahapatra (@Saimahapatra10) March 9, 2019
When someone is asking, " How is your life? "— Yasin Kolia (@yasinkolia_yak) March 9, 2019
Me: 😂#niravmodi pic.twitter.com/TAQWWtmxTL
#NiravModi— Asura (@Asura25533361) March 9, 2019
When ever relatives try to ask me a question after exam
Me* pic.twitter.com/iH13qLp90u
Meanwhile, Nirav Modi’s luxurious bungalow in Alibaug was demolished by the office of the district Collector of Raigad on Friday.
Situated at Kihim beach, over 90 km from Mumbai, it was declared illegal along with 58 other structures that flouted all environmental norms.
Also Watch
-
Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s