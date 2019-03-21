Nirav Modi's Arrest in London Brings Cheer on Social Media
The diamantaire was arrested by the Scotland Yard on Tuesday, and was produced before a District Judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to be formally charged.
The diamantaire was arrested by the Scotland Yard on Tuesday, and was produced before a District Judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to be formally charged.
Modi was picked up from a metro station Holborn, central London, said officers in the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case against him.
The location of the arrest indicated that Modi, wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested from where he is believed to have been living in a plush apartment in Centre Point in the West End.
As the news of his arrest broke out on social media, Twitterati came out with jokes and memes.
News : #NiravModi arrested in London— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 20, 2019
PNB Manager : pic.twitter.com/fwKolGZKhu
SBI to Indian authorities involved in arresting #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/FJ4bQPUuKZ— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 20, 2019
Vijay Mallya after hearing Nirav Modi got arrested:#NiravArrested #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/ozDKrkv2c0— 🔅 (@Kashyap_ocean) March 20, 2019
*Nirav Modi arrested in London*— अभी_shake (@aao_twist_kare) March 20, 2019
PNB Employees- pic.twitter.com/RptHopc5zb
#PNB bank staff after #NiravModi is arrested pic.twitter.com/MeqbCAElgC— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) March 20, 2019
*Nirav Modi arrested in London*— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 20, 2019
PNB Employees : pic.twitter.com/J3cdQK0rsK
*Fugitive diamond merchant #NiravModi arrested in London*— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) March 20, 2019
Meanwhile VijayMallya ; pic.twitter.com/KOFLSuLAQg
PNB when #NiravModi come back to India.( If he ever comes)#NiravArrested #London pic.twitter.com/U8ERmP2NXa— शैतान अमरीका (@dubeyavish) March 20, 2019
PNB to Nirav Modi: pic.twitter.com/qHAlZVHL4T— Romz (@RomanaRaza) March 20, 2019
#NiravModi arrested in London#NiravArrested pic.twitter.com/DDM9POBdNO— Abhishek Editz (@AbhishekEditz) March 20, 2019
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Holi 2019: From Rang Barse to Badri Ki Dulhania, Turn on the Festive Vibe With These Songs
- Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festival of Colours
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
- Hey Siri, New Apple AirPods Are Priced From Rs 14,900; H1 Chip And Longer Battery Life On Board
- PUBG Addiction: Karnataka Boy Writes How to Play Battle Royale Game in Answer Sheet, Fails PU Exam
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s