3-min read

Symbolism or Utility? Twitter Debates Nirmala Sitharaman's Decision to Ditch Budget Suitcase for 'Bahi-Khata'

The cloth folder is meant to symbolise a ledger or bahi-khata and the office of the Fin Min feel it is closer to Indian tradition than the briefcase, which was a mark of slavery.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
On Friday, the Indian Finance Minister made her way to the President's quarters to hand him the brown Budget briefcase, a traditional legacy of the British government in India.

However, this time, two things were different.

For the first time, it was a full time woman Finance Minister carrying the Budget papers. And secondly, the briefcase was out. On her maiden Budget, Sitharaman chose to ditch the brown suitcase that had traditionally been featured in Budget sessions and carry the documents instead inside a four-fold red cloth, often used for religious ceremonies.

The cloth folder is meant to symbolise a ledger or bahi-khata and the office of the Fin Min feel it is closer to Indian tradition than the briefcase, which was a mark of slavery. "It symbolizes our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a 'bahi khata'(ledger)", ANI reported.

As soon as the images were released on social media, Twitter exploded with comments.

Some loved the new change.

Others were not as impressed. Some even pointed out that using cloth was impractical as it reduced protection.

Some even tweeted photos of India's first Fin Min R K Shanmukham Chetty on his way to Parliament to present independent India's maiden Budget.

In case you were wondering, here's a brief history of the budget briefcase.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun chairing a cabinet meeting ahead of the budget presentation in Parliament. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her maiden budget speech in less than one hour from now and faces the tricky task of juggling hopes on income tax exemption limit, job creation and mini-stimulus to reinvigorate economic activity. There is speculation that Sitharaman may give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax exemption for certain categories.

