Symbolism or Utility? Twitter Debates Nirmala Sitharaman's Decision to Ditch Budget Suitcase for 'Bahi-Khata'
The cloth folder is meant to symbolise a ledger or bahi-khata and the office of the Fin Min feel it is closer to Indian tradition than the briefcase, which was a mark of slavery.
On Friday, the Indian Finance Minister made her way to the President's quarters to hand him the brown Budget briefcase, a traditional legacy of the British government in India.
However, this time, two things were different.
For the first time, it was a full time woman Finance Minister carrying the Budget papers. And secondly, the briefcase was out. On her maiden Budget, Sitharaman chose to ditch the brown suitcase that had traditionally been featured in Budget sessions and carry the documents instead inside a four-fold red cloth, often used for religious ceremonies.
The cloth folder is meant to symbolise a ledger or bahi-khata and the office of the Fin Min feel it is closer to Indian tradition than the briefcase, which was a mark of slavery. "It symbolizes our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a 'bahi khata'(ledger)", ANI reported.
As soon as the images were released on social media, Twitter exploded with comments.
Some loved the new change.
And @FinMinIndia's trademark briefcase 💼 is replaced by a Red Cloth for the first time with Satyamev Jayate emblem in gold! 😍 #BudgetForNewIndia #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/TcGTxq4olU— Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) July 5, 2019
Finance minister @nsitharaman chooses traditional Indian Bahi Khata red clothed book over briefcase 🙏🙏🙏— Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) July 5, 2019
No Briefcase! No Plastic Folder #environment Conscious #NirmalaSitharaman Red Color Cloth Folder #BahiKhata #Budget2019— Indrani Mukherjee (@indrani11) July 5, 2019
Note the no briefcase look ... looks more contemporary for sure .. https://t.co/baBACSD4YL— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) July 5, 2019
Out goes the brown leather briefcase. https://t.co/gsb67q1uyN— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) July 5, 2019
Briefcase is not our tradition. Check with any business in Rajasthan. Accounts books are always kept in red cloth reverently. Kudos to @nsitharaman . https://t.co/NdWiRqigED— SG Ramadurai (@RamaduraiSg) July 5, 2019
Finally old briefcase has changed 😃 #UnionBudget2019 thanks for breakthrough @nsitharaman And it's not #Saffron 😜 pic.twitter.com/yuDgPdVN80— Pallavi Date (@DatePallavi) July 5, 2019
Others were not as impressed. Some even pointed out that using cloth was impractical as it reduced protection.
Where is the finance minister's briefcase ? @FinMinIndia Another tradition gone? @RubikaLiyaquat @awasthis @abpnewstv @IamRajnishAhuja @RamaNewDelhi— rasheed kidwai (@rasheedkidwai) July 5, 2019
Having a pink cover did wonders for making our budget woman friendly - apparently that was all that was needed.Now we've got rid of the briefcase, and thus briefcases full of cash won't be needed - just electoral bonds.#BlueSkyTinkering— Omair Ahmad (@OmairTAhmad) July 5, 2019
These idiots will pseudo nationalize anything and everything under the sun!A briefcase is used to keep docs safe from water, dirt, heat etc. Imagine agar galti se bhi ispe paani ka glass ludak gaya...hindustan ka to "Budget" beh jayega.— © Veer Sorry Worker (@VeeryaSorry) July 5, 2019
It seems that even "briefcase " is not affordable this time so poor are economic conditions. FM is carrying budget documents in RED FOLDER.— Avinash Rajopadhye (@kaoutilya) July 5, 2019
Some even tweeted photos of India's first Fin Min R K Shanmukham Chetty on his way to Parliament to present independent India's maiden Budget.
1947 - The first Finance Minister of India R K Shanmukham Chetty with his briefcase on his way to the Parliament House to present the first budget of independent India. Pic via @dp_satish pic.twitter.com/rTpfKyMj8f— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) July 5, 2019
In case you were wondering, here's a brief history of the budget briefcase.
With Finance Minister @nsitharaman dumping the tradition of carrying a 'briefcase', here's a look at how the tradition of carrying the 'briefcase' 💼 came into place.#Budget2019 #BudgetWithNews18 pic.twitter.com/1AbmigSHRu— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 5, 2019
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun chairing a cabinet meeting ahead of the budget presentation in Parliament. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her maiden budget speech in less than one hour from now and faces the tricky task of juggling hopes on income tax exemption limit, job creation and mini-stimulus to reinvigorate economic activity. There is speculation that Sitharaman may give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax exemption for certain categories.
