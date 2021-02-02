Nirmala Sitharaman Defends Woman Journalist at Budget Presser, Says 'You Didn't Stop the Guys'

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial years 2021-2022. As the whole country waited with bated breaths to see how the new budget would affect them, a witty reply by Sitharaman during the post-Budget press conference is winning hearts on social media.

After presenting the budget in the Parliament, Sitharaman attended a press conference with other officials of the Finance Ministry, At the presser, several journalists from various Indian publications asked the FM questions which she answered for nearly an hour. At one point, a female journalist from a reputed publication got up and told Sitharaman that she wanted to ask her two questions.

Sitharaman nodded her head in approval and asked her to proceed. At this point, the journalist was interrupted by Press Information Bureau (PIB) chief KS Dhatwalia who said "No, only one, others are there."

In the clip that has gone viral, Sitharaman asked Dhatwalia why he had said that to only her, and not to the guys who had asked her multiple questions previously.

You can see the clip in this video of the presser by the PIB here. To just see the clip, you can fastforward to the 49 minute mark:

At this point, everyone started laughing and the journalist thanked Sitharaman for defending her.

During the budget, Sitharaman announced a slew of measures including in the health sector, railways, road infrastructure among others.

Sitharaman said that the preparation for this budget was like never before, because of Covid-19. "We could not have imagined last year that global economy which was already suffering will have to endure loss of near and dear ones due to pandemic," she said.

This budget is a first of its kind, with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Even the Bahi Khata went digital with Sitharaman carrying a made India tablet, keeping in line with the government's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The finance minister said that there are six pillars of the budget — health and well-being, physical and financial capital, and infra inclusive development, human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government, maximum governance.