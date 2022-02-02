Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022 Speech Had a Nod to Women Taxpayers, Did You Catch it?

The Union Budget 2022 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman contained a nod towards women taxpayers that you may have missed. During the announcement on January 1, Sitharaman said that schemes focusing on nari shakti will be revamped. Under this, schemes empowering women such as Mission Shakti, Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadis, Poshan 2.0, will be revamped, she added. Sitharaman said these schemes were recently launched to provide integrated benefits to women and children. Saksham Anganwadis were providing improved environment for early childhood development, she added. Now, two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the Saksham Anganwadis scheme. However, the little nod towards women taxpayers came when she was speaking on the updated income tax returns, according to a SheThePeople piece.

There was no change announced in personal income tax slabs or rates, but Sitharaman introduced an updated return to help those taxpayers who often realise that they may have estimated their income incorrectly or made some omission. Now, taxpayers will be able to file an updated return on payment of additional tax within two years of the assessment year. Speaking on this, she said, “With this proposal now there will be a trust repost in the taxpayers that will enable the assessee herself to declare the income that she may have missed out earlier while filing her returns," as quoted by She The People. The statement was noticed by Edelweiss Asset CEO Radhika Gupta, who wrote on Twitter, “Glad to see, that “SHE” is the one filing income tax!"

Glad to see, that “SHE” is the one filing income tax! #Budget2020— Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) February 1, 2022

Spoken many times "her" instead of his in her speech , good gestures 👍— umesh goyal (@umeshgoyaljpr) February 1, 2022

Definitely, a positive change. Hopefully, next time "They"/"Ze" will be used to account for gender neutrality #diversityequityinclusion #IndiaBudget— Neeti (@neeti_pokharna) February 1, 2022

Many on Twitter thought that it was an inclusive way to state her points and of course, one that has traditionally not been used much in popular parlance.

Sitharaman also said in yesterday’s speech, “Recognising the importance of nari shakti as the harbinger of our bright future, and for women development, during the amrut kaal, our government has comprehensively revamped schemes of the ministry of women and child development such as Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 to provide benefits." She added that Saksham Anganwadis were a new generation anganwadi that have better infrastructure, audio-visual aids, were powered by clean energy and providing improved environment for early childhood development.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.