#Budget2019: These Memes Perfectly Describe the Condition of Ordinary Indians Today
As the Fin Min delved deeper into economic issues and explaining parts of the Budget, a nonplussed Internet turned to familiar comforts - memes.
Twitter is losing it on Budget 2019 | Image caption : Twitter
Barely a few minutes into the Budget 2019 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman's first as the Finance Minister, and Twitter has already started exploding with memes and jokes.
Sitharaman began her speech by recognizing the massive turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, saying it is reflective of a ‘new India’ which wants national security and economic growth to remain in focus. Announcing that India is on course to becoming a $3 trillion economy this year, Sitharaman said $1 trillion was added in the last five years.
As the Fin Min delved deeper into economic issues and explaining parts of the Budget, a nonplussed Internet turned to familiar comforts - memes.
Me during every budget.#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/Er5h9fhs9B— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) July 5, 2019
tax payers to #NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/IQ90QQ4hAa— d J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) July 5, 2019
Dost : Bhai aaj #Budget2019 pesh ho rah hai Me : pic.twitter.com/nLwEi8KN6L— Deadpool_Singh (@DeadpoolSA) July 5, 2019
Most during the budget: Thoda hume bhi kuch.. pic.twitter.com/FEGbbTVomZ— Ankita (@HameshaGussa) July 5, 2019
Middle class after every financial budget #Budget2019 #BudgetForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/Qg5McfliI8— Ankit Sadariya (@Er_ASP) July 5, 2019
Every Layman during the #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/B3OuWnQnTH— MastAadmi (@EkMastAadmi) July 5, 2019
Tax payers keeping an eye on #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/ZUlnF1pgml— India Tax Memes (@memes_tax) July 5, 2019
Some warned against fake "experts" while others wished the speech were simpler and more to-the-point.
Every Indian:#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/0KprwSuD2D— vijit Gupta (@vijitGupta11) July 5, 2019
And some memes got way to dark way too quickly.
Ministers every year...Before the Budget: This is a budget for the poor and middle class.After the Budget:#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/16ymuqv8TO— Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 5, 2019
Others continued to lampoon the red cloth folder used by Sitharaman as gave the brown Budget briefcase a boot for her maiden FM speech.
उठो अनारकली ... #NirmalaSitharaman जी लाल कपड़े में बांध कर तुम्हारे लिये कुछ गहना लेकर आयी हैं।#Budget2019 #BudgetForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/X2WhnbUHrJ— Witty (@_prettywitty) July 5, 2019
Meanwhile, thefinance minister has proposed public private partnership to raise Rs 50 lakh crore for the Railways till 2030. In an important move, Sitharaman has proposed to allow social enterprises to be listed on stock exchange under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Also Watch
-
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scientists to Sail Into the Arctic, and Trap Themselves In the Ice For a Year
- India Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu Unlikely to Travel for West Indies Tour
- ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies End Campaign With 23-Run Victory Over Winless Afghanistan
- Security of Indian Govt Sites Improved in Narendra Modi’s Tenure: Avalance CEO
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s