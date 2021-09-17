You might have thought that you have seen it all with a pandemic raging, Greenland’s summit receiving rain for the first time and Odisha tigers changing their stripes, but it’s a year that never stops giving. Nissin cup noodles just upped the bizarro ante by introducing cup noodles-flavoured soda.

The company has introduced the carbonated drinks to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The flavours are: Cup Noodle Soda; Cup Noodle Seafood Soda; Cup Noodle Curry Soda; Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda. According to a report in Japan Today, “The Cup Noodle Soda is said to be a ginger ale-style soda that contains the aroma of salty sauce and pepper, while the Cup Noodle Seafood Soda uses a cream soda-style base with a “hidden” hint of seafood. The Cup Noodle Curry Soda is a cola-style soda finished with curry spices, and the Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda is a tomato-style soda with a refreshing tingle that gently stimulates the taste buds."

Cup noodle fans had a range of interesting reactions to the products. One wrote on Twitter: “Oh no no no what have I done…

Midnight brain made me Order the Nissin Cup Noodle 50th anniversary Soda and Umaibo set. Wonder how these are going to taste."

Oh no no no what have I done…Midnight brain made me Order the Nissin Cup Noodle 50th anniversary Soda and Umaibo set. Wonder how these are going to taste 😬#cupnoodles #カップラーメン pic.twitter.com/hTavcAuPhC— Eric (@Ericstable) September 13, 2021

Another user had a rather strong reaction: “What in the hell…..I love me some Ramen but nope nope nopity nope."

https://t.co/HpDyBG59okWhat in the hell…..I love me some Ramen but nope nope nopity nope. — Growhio is vaccinated 💉💉❤️ (@Growhio1) September 13, 2021

A few felt compelled to buy the sodas because they could not figure out how they would taste. “No, no, noooooo! Do not really come out with Nissan Cup Noodle Soda! I cannot imagine a crazier idea…these cannot happen. I can’t! I can’t……OK, I’ll tryit!" said one comment.

No, no, noooooo! Do not really come out with Nissan Cup Noodle Soda! I cannot imagine a crazier idea…these cannot happen. I can't! I can't……OK, I'll try it! 🤷‍♂️#Japan #NoodleSodaNissin Cup Noodle Soda? It's real. https://t.co/5mkV9fjOLH via @RocketNews24En @OonaMcGee — TheGuyInNY - BruceL (@theGuyInNewYork) September 13, 2021

Here is another user who did not approve pf the idea. “No one:

Absolutely nobody:

NOT A SOUL:

Nissin: I wonder if we can give those young urbanites who love our soups a soda experience just like it and double our money?!!!"

No one: Absolutely nobody: NOT A SOUL: Nissin: I wonder if we can give those young urbanites who love our soups a soda experience just like it and double our money?!!! https://t.co/W4w3UdfEOS — Christopher Smith (@infinitewords14) September 14, 2021

Would you like to try it?

