Bizarre Drink: Would You Like To Try Soda That Tastes Like Cup Noodles?

Nissin has come up with cup noodles you can drink.

Cup Noodle Seafood Soda uses a cream soda-style base with a “hidden” hint of seafood.

You might have thought that you have seen it all with a pandemic raging, Greenland’s summit receiving rain for the first time and Odisha tigers changing their stripes, but it’s a year that never stops giving. Nissin cup noodles just upped the bizarro ante by introducing cup noodles-flavoured soda.

The company has introduced the carbonated drinks to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The flavours are: Cup Noodle Soda; Cup Noodle Seafood Soda; Cup Noodle Curry Soda; Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda. According to a report in Japan Today, “The Cup Noodle Soda is said to be a ginger ale-style soda that contains the aroma of salty sauce and pepper, while the Cup Noodle Seafood Soda uses a cream soda-style base with a “hidden” hint of seafood. The Cup Noodle Curry Soda is a cola-style soda finished with curry spices, and the Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda is a tomato-style soda with a refreshing tingle that gently stimulates the taste buds."

Cup noodle fans had a range of interesting reactions to the products. One wrote on Twitter: “Oh no no no what have I done…

Midnight brain made me Order the Nissin Cup Noodle 50th anniversary Soda and Umaibo set. Wonder how these are going to taste."

Another user had a rather strong reaction: “What in the hell…..I love me some Ramen but nope nope nopity nope."

A few felt compelled to buy the sodas because they could not figure out how they would taste. “No, no, noooooo! Do not really come out with Nissan Cup Noodle Soda! I cannot imagine a crazier idea…these cannot happen. I can’t! I can’t……OK, I’ll tryit!" said one comment.

Here is another user who did not approve pf the idea. “No one:

Absolutely nobody:

NOT A SOUL:

Nissin: I wonder if we can give those young urbanites who love our soups a soda experience just like it and double our money?!!!"

Would you like to try it?

first published:September 17, 2021, 13:05 IST