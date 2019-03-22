NIT Kurukshetra's Hostel Faces Flak on Reddit for Asking Girls to Not be Out After 6 PM

After being trolled for asking its students to not gatecrash wedding parties in a circular, National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra is again facing flak for social media. This time for a circular that is telling girl students to not roam around inside campus after 6 pm.The circular, going viral on Reddit, is signed by the warden of the Kalpana Chawla Girls Hostel and is apparently intended for girls living in the hostel campus.According to the hand-written note, girl students who would be found loitering within premises after 6 pm would face disciplinary action.Not many missed out on the irony of the fact that a hostel named after astronaut Kalpana Chawla who is aninspiration of bravery to women across the world, and yet enforcing such mediaeval rules on young girls.Others pointed out that institutions such as the Kerala High Court have previously even passed verdicts against such sexist rules.This is not the first time that unfair curfew timings have been an issue with women college students. Restrictive curfews for girls in several Delhi university colleges led to the Pinjra Tod movement and protests in the capital where women students took to the streets and demanded equal treatment.An NIT college itself has been in news before for a similar issue. In 2016, NIT Calicut had faced flak for banning girl students from roaming around with boys students within the campus.News18 has reached out to NIT Kurukshetra but has not yet heard from them.