NITI Aayog Chief Amitabh Kant Wants You to Identify the 'Odd One Out' in This Picture

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps the country, authorities are busy reminding people about the importance of wearing masks to curb the spread of the deadly virus – sometimes by issuing guidelines and imposing fines, and at other times, by sending out the message via innovating photographs, memes or puzzles on social media.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, too, has shared a puzzle on Twitter to raise awareness on the issue. He has asked his social media followers to identify the one not wearing a mask in his post.

“Avoid the spread of #COVID19 by wearing a mask. Who do you think is violating rules out here?” reads the tweet.

Avoid the spread of #COVID19 by wearing a mask. Who do you think is violating rules out here? pic.twitter.com/cJZzUEGSzK— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 14, 2021

Several users successfully solved the puzzle and posted their answers.

but uske pass naak bhi nhi he so usko mask ki zarurat nhi— AxayRathod (@axay6697) April 14, 2021

However, there were some users who also pointed out the massive crowds gathering for election rallies in Bengal.

You should tag politician who are busy in rally.#COVIDIOTS— Rakesh Verma (@Rakesh_Verma19) April 14, 2021

According to the World Health Organisation, mandatory mask use is part of a comprehensive strategy of measures deployed to suppress transmission of Covid-19 and save lives. However, the world health body adds, it alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against the virus.

The WHO has outlined some basic suggestions on how to wear a mask:

1. Clean your hands before you put your mask on and after you take it off.

2. Ensure the mask covers your nose, mouth and chin.

3. Store your mask in a clean plastic bag and wash it or dispose of it in a trash can.

4. Don’t use masks with valves.

India has been reporting a massive number of daily coronavirus cases during the second wave, now becoming the second worst-hit country after the US. The country recorded more than 2 lakh fresh cases in the past 24 hours. The unprecedented figure comes a day after it reported more than 1.84 fresh coronavirus cases.

