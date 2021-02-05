NK Naga's Rendition of Kishore Kumar's Hit Bengali Song is Literally Music to Ears

Kishore Kumar is certainly one of the legendary singers of our country who continues to inspire several renditions of his classic hits. One such recent rendition is sung by Ngukavi Naga, popularly known as NK Naga, who has entertained his viewers with his version of Kishore Kumar's Bengali song.

The singer sung Shing Nei Tobu Naam Tar Singha, from the 1958 film Lukochuri in his recent YouTube video. Despite being a non-Bengali, Naga's latest attempt at recreating Kishore's iconic song is a hit among his listeners. The video has been viewed by over 21.4k people on YouTube, who have praised his skills.

Lauding his singing skills, one of the listeners commented that amongst all the singers from Nagaland he is one of the unique talents who can go with any accent. The user further commented that Naga is blessed with multiple talents. Another user commented that singing a Bengali song with the correct expressions is perfection and singing Kishore Da's song is not an easy task, but he still did a fabulous job.

Watch him perform here:

It is also reported thatNaga will soon be making his debut in Bollywood playback singing. According to a report by East Mojo, Naga has been roped in by Find Studioz Production House, in Mumbai, for their upcoming movie projects. Speaking to East Mojo, the singer said that his dream will now be soon realized after 21 years of hard work. He also mentioned that he thanks God and all his loved ones who stood beside him in prayers. The 30-year-old singer says that he is super excited and enjoying the tears of joy.

The artist has previously covered songs like Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum from the movie Kabir Singh,which was originally sung by Arijit Singh. He has also sung some original songs like Tum Ho Mera Pyar that came out last year.

Naga is a self-taught multilingual musician who sings in Hindi, English Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Nepali, Kannada, Gujarati, and Spanish.