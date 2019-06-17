Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

No, a 'Boston Dynamics Robot' Did Not Fight Back Against Humans

Video showing a robot fighting back after it is repeatedly attacked by humans during a series of tasks, went viral on Twitter recently.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter
A video showing a robot fighting back against humans had netizens worried before it emerged to be a comedic parody.

The video, which was wrongly attributed to robotics group Boston Dynamics, was posted on Twitter by an account named @kocizum on Friday, according to an indy100 report.

Showing a robot fighting back after it is repeatedly attacked by humans during a series of tasks, the video went viral on the micro-blogging site, with many users expressing their concern over how human-robot relationships might unfold in the future.

“Not only do humans abuse ourselves and every other creature on earth, we actually create new things to abuse,” one person wrote.

“I know it's a robot but it's actually a bit disturbing the way they treat that robot.. kinda pisses me off,” commented another.

Yet another thought the video “will be used as propaganda when the robot uprising comes.”

However, some alert Twitter users pointed out that the video in question was originally posted on its YouTube channel by Corridor Digital with a disclaimer: “This video is a comedic parody and is not in any way associated with the actual Boston Dynamics Robotics Company.”

“This video was made by @CorridorDigital. This took hours and hours of work to create and they should be credited for their work. Here’s a link to their YouTube channel,” one Twitter user wrote.

It emerged that the video had been created using CGI and green screen technology and the original clip also contained a behind-the-scenes segment.

Corridor Digital also called out the Twitter user for not attributing the video to them. “Hey @kocizum this is the source for this vid. We worked really hard on it so we’d like for people to be able to see the original. If you could credit us by reposting the link or @ mentioning us we’d really appreciate it. dm is if you have any?” they wrote.

So, much like the recent theme park ride video, it seems netizens once again fell for a convincing piece of CGI.

