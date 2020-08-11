'No Age for Learning': Jharkhand's 53-year-old Education Minister Enrolls in Class 11

There's no age for learning, and proving this right is Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who on Monday, enrolled for Class 11 at a government-affiliated inter-college under his Dumri constituency.

The 53-year-old minister has opted for the Arts stream at the Devi Mahto Smarak Inter College Navadih in the Bokaro district, reports ANI.

Mahto said that when he was sworn in as the education minister for the state, he had to face a lot of criticism because of his education career that spanned only till Class 10.

The constant criticism pushed Mahato to restart his educational career, which will apparently be a blow to all those, who had earlier questioned what a 10th pass minister would actually achieve for a state.

"I will complete my education, attend classes while I do agricultural work and serve the people. There is no age for education and learning. I will inspire people to do everything," Mahto told reporters.

The minister passed his 10th in 1995 and on the occasion of him getting admission, he announced the opening of 4416 schools in Jharkhand.

