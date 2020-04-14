No Beating Plates or Lighting Diyas: 'Disappointed' Indians Ask PM Modi, 'Task Kidhar Hai?'

On Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day national lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced an extension of the lockdown till May 3. Amid a growing number of coronavirus cases and deaths, the announcement came as no surprise for many Indians. In fact, many states had already announced an extension till April 30. What did come as a surprise, however, was the lack of any new "tasks".

Even since March when cases of coronavirus began to peak, PM Modi has made several important announcements. The first was the announcement of 'Janata Curfew' that was observed on March 22 as a kind of trial one-day lockdown while the second was the announcement of a total lockdown on March 24.

In both the speeches, the announcements had been accompanied by certain "tasks" for citizens such as banging plates from balconies to commemorate the contributions of health workers at 8 pm on Janata Curfew or lighting candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to beat coronavirus. On both occasions, the requests were met with equal proportions of love and brickbats on both social and legacy media. Nevertheless, Indians actively participated in both the "events", some even violating the lockdown in misguided attempts to fulfil the PM's wish (read mass gatherings, bursting crackers).

The announcement on Tuesday, however, came with no such requests. With over 10,000 positive cases and 358 death, the latest announcement was more sombre with the PM urging citizens to bear with the difficulties of lockdown for a few more days. While the announcement itself was riddled with somewhat confusing details about lockdown guidelines, many on social media couldn't help but lament the missing "task".

Within minutes of the speech, social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook were flooded with memes that asked the PM, "task kidhar hai?" (Where is the task?).

Two things were missing from Today's speech of Modiji 1. Truth 2. Task — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) April 14, 2020





Modiji came, #lockdown2 speech given, but no task given Me and boys : pic.twitter.com/KMUGE1xH1d — Chirag Jain✨ (@jainchirag922) April 14, 2020







When Modiji concluded the speech without alloting any task. pic.twitter.com/7BDGJOiNY1

— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) April 14, 2020

When you are waiting for a new task but Modiji finishes speech without one pic.twitter.com/ODInGj8dAB — Ankesh Khunteta (@ankesh_k_13) April 14, 2020







*Modiji finished his speech without giving any task to his fellow countrymen. *Meanwhile memers:- pic.twitter.com/leoWJMrBqq

— Divyanshu Rathore (@TheFrozenWords) April 14, 2020

When the speech ends but modiji didn't give any other task to do. pic.twitter.com/0HzJ5wH5Q5 — ▪️Sagarwa▪️ (@chocolateboey07) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the PM did make seven requests to citizens about behavioural guidelines that they should follow during the lockdown, such as helping out those in need, wearing homemade face masks and not firing employees among others.

Modi also said that the lockdown will be super strict till April 20 and all regions will be monitored to check whether the rules are being followed. He said that rules will be eased for areas where the lockdown is implemented properly and fewer new cases are registered till April 20.

The government will release a detailed plan for the lockdown on Wednesday.