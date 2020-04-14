BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

No Beating Plates or Lighting Diyas: 'Disappointed' Indians Ask PM Modi, 'Task Kidhar Hai?'

PM Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of the national 21-day lockdown till May 3 amid rising cases of coronavirus | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

PM Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of the national 21-day lockdown till May 3 amid rising cases of coronavirus | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

In his last two announcements, PM Modi had requested citizens to perform a variety of tasks such as beating plates at 8 pm on Janata Curfew or lighting candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
Share this:

On Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day national lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced an extension of the lockdown till May 3. Amid a growing number of coronavirus cases and deaths, the announcement came as no surprise for many Indians. In fact, many states had already announced an extension till April 30. What did come as a surprise, however, was the lack of any new "tasks".

Even since March when cases of coronavirus began to peak, PM Modi has made several important announcements. The first was the announcement of 'Janata Curfew' that was observed on March 22 as a kind of trial one-day lockdown while the second was the announcement of a total lockdown on March 24.

In both the speeches, the announcements had been accompanied by certain "tasks" for citizens such as banging plates from balconies to commemorate the contributions of health workers at 8 pm on Janata Curfew or lighting candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to beat coronavirus. On both occasions, the requests were met with equal proportions of love and brickbats on both social and legacy media. Nevertheless, Indians actively participated in both the "events", some even violating the lockdown in misguided attempts to fulfil the PM's wish (read mass gatherings, bursting crackers).

The announcement on Tuesday, however, came with no such requests. With over 10,000 positive cases and 358 death, the latest announcement was more sombre with the PM urging citizens to bear with the difficulties of lockdown for a few more days. While the announcement itself was riddled with somewhat confusing details about lockdown guidelines, many on social media couldn't help but lament the missing "task".

Within minutes of the speech, social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook were flooded with memes that asked the PM, "task kidhar hai?" (Where is the task?).







Meanwhile, the PM did make seven requests to citizens about behavioural guidelines that they should follow during the lockdown, such as helping out those in need, wearing homemade face masks and not firing employees among others.

Modi also said that the lockdown will be super strict till April 20 and all regions will be monitored to check whether the rules are being followed. He said that rules will be eased for areas where the lockdown is implemented properly and fewer new cases are registered till April 20.

The government will release a detailed plan for the lockdown on Wednesday.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,382

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,934,557

    +10,709

  • Cured/Discharged

    456,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    120,438

    +820
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres