No Biggie: Tipsy Guest Continues Dancing After Accidentally Starting Fire at Wedding

Firecrackers are a common part of wedding celebrations around the globe. Sometimes playing with fireworks can lead to accidents. Like in the case of this viral video where a drunk guest accidentally started a fire at a wedding. The video shows the bearded man, dressed in a suit, dancing joyfully as the 1992 hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’ by Right Said Fred plays in the background. While doing so, the visibly tipsy man puts the floral decoration at the venue on fire as other guests can be heard screaming “fire…fire” in panic. The man, however, remains unaffected by things going on in the background and continues to dance.

A few seconds later, he attempts to douse the fire by brushing the flaming decoration with his arms before stomping on it. As the fire is extinguished, he resumes his dance unbothered by the chaos around him.

This how drunk I’m tryna be at my wedding pic.twitter.com/RchInxywDa — Thomas (@ThomasMightSnap) July 2, 2022

The clip, originally posted on TikTok, was later shared on Twitter where so far it has garnered over 13 million views. Reacting to the clip, users expressed relief that possibly serious damage was averted. Others pointed out that the man should have been drinking responsibly as his carelessness could have led to a disaster.

Many, however, were left impressed with his calmness in the whole episode. Some pointed out that he managed to solve the problem he created. “Started the fire and took care of it what’s the problem?” wrote a user.

Check other reactions here:

Hahahaha his excitement when he thought they were cheering him on pic.twitter.com/40tty8Pila — Katy Fletcher (@katy_fletch) July 3, 2022

Dudes loving life. 😂😂😂 top man. https://t.co/npbRFE7U9D — Jay Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Williams1980J) July 3, 2022

In a similar wedding video, a bride and groom tripped and fell on the dance floor during their entry at the venue. The video showed the bride and groom jumping in joy while making their way to the dance stage.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTqCxKyIWD6/

As the video moves forward, the bride jumps so that the groom can piggyback her. However, he soon loses balance and the couple falls to the floor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.