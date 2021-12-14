'No Books On Floor': Netizens Share Relatable Desi Traditions They Still Follow

India is a land which is rich in culture, heritage, social norms, ethical values which are originated and associated with the ethno-linguistically diverse Indian subcontinent. No matter which country or family you belong to, but there are certain traditions which you are still following till day like greeting guests with a Namaste. Recently netizens listed some traditions that they are still following from keeping books on the floor to feeding people. Here are the few traditions that netizens shared on the microblogging site which are relatable in our day to day life.

Here are few:

Not sure if it’s common in other partsBut here in TN, instead of “Bye" / “I’m leaving", we say “We’ll go and come back" (Poitu Vaanga / Poitu Varom) https://t.co/sMXV88fFpG — (@ihatetrads) December 12, 2021

If I accidentally touch a book or magazine with my foot, I touch it with my fingers and bring them to my head and chest as if to apologize to goddess saraswati. 3 decades of being an out and out atheist, but I still have to do it. https://t.co/U6LzqPyv7H— Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) December 11, 2021

Showing affection by getting food for others https://t.co/hHhf6HTBrN— soha (@SohaTazz) December 11, 2021

Taking my shoes off at the door. Eating with my right hand. Never letting books touch the floor. My parents have pavloved me into feeling physically affected if I don’t do these things https://t.co/v5laH4jp0k— daivi (@DaiviPatel) December 11, 2021

I am left-handed, but very conscious of not using it outside the home for handing out money. It’s considered bad luck or inauspicious or something.— Karthik Venkatesh (‏‎‎ کارتِک وینکٹیش, ਕਾਰਤਿਕ) (@karthik_venk) December 11, 2021

In spite of being an atheist, if I accidentally touch a book with my foot (or a person), I touch the book (or person) with my fingers and then bring the fingers to my head and chest, seeking forgiveness ✌— Karthik (@fiddlesticks83) December 11, 2021

I once scolded an American friend for keeping shoes and food in the same bag (they were both individually wrapped of course). Then realised this is a uniquely Indian thing. ‍♀️ https://t.co/SjikD9RbJW— Pratichi (@pratichi) December 12, 2021

This spice box aka anjarai petti (in Tamil) aka masala dabba is one I hold dearly!!Cumin, mustard seeds, turmeric, chili powder are more or less constant in most S Asian household’s spice boxes. Rest of the items vary by regional association. https://t.co/QXH1AQohf4 pic.twitter.com/YCKXPFYFnj — Shoba Subramanian, Ph.D. (she/her) (@Shoba_Bio) December 11, 2021

The one where we’ll invite you for a quick catch up over tea & light refreshments, but it’ll actually end up being a giant meal where we talk for 5-6 hrs. You’ll then be asked to eat enough to sustain you for 2 days, & you’ll be offered (read coerced) to take some leftovers too. https://t.co/eVj4iLxWx3— Vikas Navratna (@vikasnavaratna) December 11, 2021

no books on the floor https://t.co/EukI6scoMi— ali (@aIiqze) December 11, 2021

Paying for dinner because I’m the older sibling/cousin/aunt - and sometimes with friends much younger than me https://t.co/i09PMXQRUE— Mina Malik-Hussain (@cyclestand4) December 13, 2021

Taking off my shoes at the home entrance and wearin ghar ki chappal instantly https://t.co/5ByjnWicUT— Anam (@rhetorician97) December 12, 2021

Never returning a food container empty https://t.co/Nq5yJc1nba— disgruntled pelican (@mianfaseehat) December 11, 2021

So, which ones among these do you still follow? Tell us in the comments below.

