'No Bun, No Patty': Canadian Woman Ordered Customised Burger, Ended Up Getting Just Ketchup

What happens when you are too particular about your food choices? Well, it seems you might become the subject of many memes. A recent incident from Canada’s Ontario has shown how a drunk woman, who wished to order a burger, ended up receiving two sachets of tomato ketchup because she was very clear with her choice of burger.

Woman named Katie Poole was pretty drunk when she went into the popular fast food chain McDonald’s to grab a quick bite over the weekend. She started to order the burger by removing most of the fillings and then specified that she wants no bun, no mustard, no onion, no pickles, not even meat patty. So there was only one ingredient which was left. She ultimately received that one ingredient and it turned out to be a tomato ketchup. Poole received two sachets of Heinz tomato sauce alone in a container that would have otherwise contained a burger.

Poole’s husband posted a picture of the bizarre bill that they received after placing the unique order on Instagram and narrated the incident. He said that after the couple had a few drinks over the weekend, his wife Poole decided a McDonald's hamburger will cure her hangover. He said that his wife is the type of person who would modify a classic burger and ask for ‘no pickles, no onions and therefore she finally gets what she asked for – a classic no pickles, no onions, no mustard, no bun, no patty’ burger. Her husband was pretty sarcastic as he narrated the hilarious incident.

However, it seems this is not the first time someone has placed such an order. A tweet from 2018 also shows a similar receipt where the person ordered basically nothing just to confuse the McDonald’s staff.

User named Stuart Hohm tweeted, “So I went to McDonalds and ordered a McDouble at the kiosk. No bun, No patty, No pickle, No onion, No cheese, No mustard, No salt, Extra ketchup. The confusion behind the counter was well worth $1.49”