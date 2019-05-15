No Butts! Smoker Fined 1.25 Lakh Rupees for Tossing Cigarette at Railway Station

Smoking can be hazardous not only for your health but your wallet as well.A man in the United Kingdom will have to shell out £1,400 fine (over 1.25 lakh rupees) after he was caught on camera tossing a cigarette butt to the ground at the Ashford International railway station in Kent.56-year-old John Wilson was initially issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice by a council enforcement officer, but failed to pay it, Daily Star reported.A court then ordered the unemployed man to pay another £280, which he unsuccessfully appealed at the Canterbury Crown Court last week, and was ordered to pay the accumulated costs plus an additional £1,000 in costs.The man will have to use his benefits over the next 18 months to pay the inflated £1,380 final total, according to Daily Star.Weeks before, a woman was fined £330 for flicking two cigarette butts to the ground in a McDonald’s car park in Cannock, Staffordshire.Lynette Willdigg was fined an initial £75 which was increased to £220 by North Staffordshire magistrates after she failed to pay the fine and was found guilty of littering.She was additionally ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £80.Littering offences carry a standard fine in the UK, which can be reduced if paid within 10 to 14 days.