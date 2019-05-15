English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Butts! Smoker Fined 1.25 Lakh Rupees for Tossing Cigarette at Railway Station
56-year-old John Wilson was initially issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice by a council enforcement officer, but failed to pay it.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
Smoking can be hazardous not only for your health but your wallet as well.
A man in the United Kingdom will have to shell out £1,400 fine (over 1.25 lakh rupees) after he was caught on camera tossing a cigarette butt to the ground at the Ashford International railway station in Kent.
56-year-old John Wilson was initially issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice by a council enforcement officer, but failed to pay it, Daily Star reported.
A court then ordered the unemployed man to pay another £280, which he unsuccessfully appealed at the Canterbury Crown Court last week, and was ordered to pay the accumulated costs plus an additional £1,000 in costs.
The man will have to use his benefits over the next 18 months to pay the inflated £1,380 final total, according to Daily Star.
Weeks before, a woman was fined £330 for flicking two cigarette butts to the ground in a McDonald’s car park in Cannock, Staffordshire.
Lynette Willdigg was fined an initial £75 which was increased to £220 by North Staffordshire magistrates after she failed to pay the fine and was found guilty of littering.
She was additionally ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £80.
Littering offences carry a standard fine in the UK, which can be reduced if paid within 10 to 14 days.
A man in the United Kingdom will have to shell out £1,400 fine (over 1.25 lakh rupees) after he was caught on camera tossing a cigarette butt to the ground at the Ashford International railway station in Kent.
56-year-old John Wilson was initially issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice by a council enforcement officer, but failed to pay it, Daily Star reported.
A court then ordered the unemployed man to pay another £280, which he unsuccessfully appealed at the Canterbury Crown Court last week, and was ordered to pay the accumulated costs plus an additional £1,000 in costs.
The man will have to use his benefits over the next 18 months to pay the inflated £1,380 final total, according to Daily Star.
Weeks before, a woman was fined £330 for flicking two cigarette butts to the ground in a McDonald’s car park in Cannock, Staffordshire.
Lynette Willdigg was fined an initial £75 which was increased to £220 by North Staffordshire magistrates after she failed to pay the fine and was found guilty of littering.
She was additionally ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £80.
Littering offences carry a standard fine in the UK, which can be reduced if paid within 10 to 14 days.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results