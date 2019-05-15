Take the pledge to vote

No Butts! Smoker Fined 1.25 Lakh Rupees for Tossing Cigarette at Railway Station

56-year-old John Wilson was initially issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice by a council enforcement officer, but failed to pay it.

Trending Desk

May 15, 2019
Smoking can be hazardous not only for your health but your wallet as well.

A man in the United Kingdom will have to shell out £1,400 fine (over 1.25 lakh rupees) after he was caught on camera tossing a cigarette butt to the ground at the Ashford International railway station in Kent.

56-year-old John Wilson was initially issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice by a council enforcement officer, but failed to pay it, Daily Star reported.

A court then ordered the unemployed man to pay another £280, which he unsuccessfully appealed at the Canterbury Crown Court last week, and was ordered to pay the accumulated costs plus an additional £1,000 in costs.

The man will have to use his benefits over the next 18 months to pay the inflated £1,380 final total, according to Daily Star.

Weeks before, a woman was fined £330 for flicking two cigarette butts to the ground in a McDonald’s car park in Cannock, Staffordshire.

Lynette Willdigg was fined an initial £75 which was increased to £220 by North Staffordshire magistrates after she failed to pay the fine and was found guilty of littering.

She was additionally ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £80.

Littering offences carry a standard fine in the UK, which can be reduced if paid within 10 to 14 days.
