English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes First Indian To Get 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate After 9-Year-Long Battle
Sneha Parthibaraja, a 35-year-old lawyer from Vellore became the first woman to get an official 'no religion, no caste' certificate.
Image credits: Twitter/Facebook.
Loading...
The caste system may have been legally abolished in 1950, but if you live in India, the box for you to fill in 'caste' and 'religion' is still present in a lot of forms. Some of these boxes on forms are also compulsory, and you do not always have the option of leaving them empty.
The closest option you get is 'Choose not to say' or 'Other' as an answer to these boxes.
A woman from Tamil Nadu, however, can now choose to not answer these on any forms as she officially has 'no caste, no religion.'
On February 5th, Sneha Parthibaraja, a 35-year-old lawyer from Vellore became the first person in the country to win the right to not have any caste or religion associated with her identity after a 9-year-old court battle.
Sneha was brought up in a family which neither believed in any caste nor religion. All her certificates, including birth and school certificates, have nil or are blank against the “caste” and “religion” columns. “They mention me as an Indian,” she told The Hindu.
Sneha mentions that with every form that she filled, the mandated enclosure of community certificate made her realize she had to get an identity 'that was sans caste and religion.'
Parthibaraja began her fight in 2010 but all her attempts remained futile, as officials usually turned down on the basis of there being no precedent in the country.
Finally, in 2017 Sneha submitted her last application and explained her stand to officials. She said that she didn't want to avail any government schemes or restrictions, and hence, her request should be granted.
On February 5th, Sub-Collector, Tirupattur, B. Priyanka Pankajam finally decided to give her the ‘no caste, no religion’ identity certificate. “Though we found no precedent, we decided to go ahead and certify her as it will not affect anybody or take away another person’s opportunity,” she said.
Kamal Hassan and others congratulated her on Twitter for finally having no caste or religion attached to her identity.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The closest option you get is 'Choose not to say' or 'Other' as an answer to these boxes.
A woman from Tamil Nadu, however, can now choose to not answer these on any forms as she officially has 'no caste, no religion.'
On February 5th, Sneha Parthibaraja, a 35-year-old lawyer from Vellore became the first person in the country to win the right to not have any caste or religion associated with her identity after a 9-year-old court battle.
Sneha was brought up in a family which neither believed in any caste nor religion. All her certificates, including birth and school certificates, have nil or are blank against the “caste” and “religion” columns. “They mention me as an Indian,” she told The Hindu.
Sneha mentions that with every form that she filled, the mandated enclosure of community certificate made her realize she had to get an identity 'that was sans caste and religion.'
Parthibaraja began her fight in 2010 but all her attempts remained futile, as officials usually turned down on the basis of there being no precedent in the country.
Finally, in 2017 Sneha submitted her last application and explained her stand to officials. She said that she didn't want to avail any government schemes or restrictions, and hence, her request should be granted.
On February 5th, Sub-Collector, Tirupattur, B. Priyanka Pankajam finally decided to give her the ‘no caste, no religion’ identity certificate. “Though we found no precedent, we decided to go ahead and certify her as it will not affect anybody or take away another person’s opportunity,” she said.
Kamal Hassan and others congratulated her on Twitter for finally having no caste or religion attached to her identity.
தமிழ்மகள் சிநேகாவிற்கு என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள். மதம் மாறுவதை விட மனம் மாறுவதே சிறப்பு. வா மகளே வா, புது யுகம் படைப்போம். சாதியற்ற உலகம் சாத்தியமில்லை என இனியும் அடம் பிடிப்போர்க்கும் இடம் ஒதுக்கீடு செய்வோம். மக்கள் நீதியே மய்யம் கொள்ளும். நாளை நமதே, நிச்சயம் நமதே! pic.twitter.com/w1a22F2GRh
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 13, 2019
Dear Sneha,
You have actuated a long dormant desire among Indians. Let’s discard what never belonged to us. Let’s caste away Caste. From this point, a better tomorrow will be more accessible. Bravo daughter. Lead India forward. https://t.co/tdjngFiHWl
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 13, 2019
Finally a piece of good news - as expected, from the South! https://t.co/8j2TJKuIHy
— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 14, 2019
Well done Sneha. Now to see if the Courts uphold the validity of the Certificate. Hopefully they will. https://t.co/bbtxbTsMIw
— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) February 14, 2019
Yay!
This need to catch up! https://t.co/cqHwDVgJLB
— Snigdha Samal (@SamalSnigdha) February 14, 2019
Incredible Step.. we too will get! https://t.co/oW0YV1VSU0
— Mallik.G.N (@mallikgn) February 14, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
- Avengers Endgame: Ghajini Director A.R. Murugadoss Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe
- "Completely Unexpected But a Dream Come True" - Markande Revels in India Call-up
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results