News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»No Cat-Astrophy: Police Bomb Squad Inspects 'Suspicious Package,' Only to Find Kittens Inside
1-MIN READ

No Cat-Astrophy: Police Bomb Squad Inspects 'Suspicious Package,' Only to Find Kittens Inside

Image credits: Facebook/Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Image credits: Facebook/Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday. When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their X-ray equipment to view what was inside.

The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday.

“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note also read. “She began giving birth at 2 p.m.”

A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said mother and kittens “are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed.” They were being cared for at a local humane society.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...