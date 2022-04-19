A video of a vendor from Afghanistan showing a traditional method of preserving grapes is going viral on social media. In the video, which was shared by a Twitter user going by the name Saud Faisal Malik, we can see that a clay cover is used to preserve grapes in a natural way.

“This grape preservation technique is from pre-historic Afghanistan, where grapes are preserved in clay and stay fresh for a year and sometimes years,” the user tweeted along with the clip.

The viral video opens to show a cart carrying grapes, which are sealed in a structure made of clay. Moments later, a man picks up one of the structures and places it on the floor. When the naturally formed container is carefully broken apart, the grapes can be seen inside intact.

Posted on April 17, the clip has amassed over 2.1 million views on the microblogging site, and tons of comments. While many people expressed the wish to know the thought process behind inventing this traditional preservation method, some wanted to learn clay-preservation method.

“The intelligent natural preservation method to keep food fresh as opposed to the cancerous chemical-laced preservatives we find in modern commercialized food,” a user tweeted.

This method has its roots back in Afghanistan, which is surrounded by vineyards, fruit trees and snow-capped mountains. An archeologist, in his Instagram post, revealed that centuries ago, Afghans developed this method of food preservation, which is known as kangina. Popular in the rural north of Afghanistan, clay-straw containers help people in remote communities, who are not able to afford imported produce, to enjoy fresh fruit during the winter months.

What do you think about this age-old traditional method?

