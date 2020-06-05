No, Chhota Bheem Did Not Ditch His BFF Chutki to Marry Princess Indumati

A few days ago, Twitter erupted with #JusticeForChutki posts as the kids’ TV show saw Chhota Bheem, a character in the animated show, getting married to princess Rajkumari Indumati. Netizens were upset over Chhota Bheem’s decision to ditch his best friend Chutki and marry a rich princess instead.







Responding to the online protests demanding #JusticeForChutki, the makers of Chhota Bheem have clarified that the news about the marriage is fake.

In a official statement released on Chhota Bheem’s Facebook page, the makers Green Gold Animation wrote, “We would like everyone to know that all the characters in the show including Chhota Bheem, Chutki and Indumati are all still kids. The viral news stating the characters got married is false and we request everyone to refrain from commenting on it”.







Requesting netizens to let these characters stay kids for now, the makers also thanked the people for immense love and support to the show.





