No Coffee, Fruits, Honey, Flu Vaccines: How Declining Insect Population Can Change Your Life

Have you ever imagined what might happen if we live in a world without insects?

A recent study conducted by University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner revealed that Earth is losing 1 percent to 2 percent of its insects every year.

This is happening due to several reasons like the use of insecticides, herbicides and due to pollution and climate change. Perhaps this might not sound alarming to you but once you think about all the products that we get because of insects, you will know how the disappearance of insects can adversely affect the human population.

Insects help in natural phenomena such as pollination. There are also products derived from insects. In order to see how the absence of insects can affect our day-to-day lives, let’s take a look at all the things we get from insects:

Coffee, Apple and other fruits

Pollination is the mechanism by which pollen from the anther of the plant is transferred to its stigma. There are many trees who do not have the capability to self-pollinate.

Insects are known to aid the process of pollination. If hives of honey bees are placed amongst coffee bushes then it can increase the yields of coffee. Not only honey bees, butterflies, moths and wasps also help in the pollination of coffee beans. Insects also help in the pollination of a number of fruits like apple, apricots, peach.

Honey

Honey bees produce honey by taking the secretion from flowers which is called floral nectar. They may use secretions from other insects like honeydew as well. The sweetener which is used by us as a replacement to sugar at times is produced by an elaborate process at the beehives. Honey bees bring the secretions to the hives in their extra stomachs and transfer it to the mouth of the other bee. The partially digested nectar is stored in the honeycomb.

Red Dyes

Produced by using the dried bodies of female scale insects called Dactylopius coccus, this dye is called Cochineal. The insects which can produce the dye are native to Latin America It can produce colours like crimson, orange, scarlet. Although it has been replaced by synthetic dyes, Cochineal is still used in beverages and cosmetics.

Vaccines

Another recent study has found that flu vaccines produced inside the insects are more effective than those that are produced using chicken eggs. Insects can play a pivotal role in the preparation of influenza vaccines. A 2019 study production of vaccines can be done in around 10 weeks if insects cells are used for the process.