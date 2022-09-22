‘No Conservatives’: Brad Pitt’s New Skincare Line Gets Netizens Talking

Actor and Director Brad Pitt has announced his new skincare line. He announced his new collection, called Le Domaine Skincare, in an interview with British Vogue and opened up about his skincare routine. He further revealed that one of his famous exes influenced his brand and his beauty routine. According to People.com, while speaking to the magazine, he said, “I love what Gwyneth (Paltrow)’s done. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

One thing to be noted about Pitt’s skincare line is that it is “Genderless.” Also, taking to Twitter, a user pointed out that the website has mentioned “no conservatives” when they meant “no preservatives.” The tweet immediately went viral and people on social media are in splits. Have a look for yourself:

brad pitt releasing a “genderless” skincare line is already questionable but putting “no conservatives” when they meant “no preservatives” is taking me out pic.twitter.com/ABRaxyHVrE — matt (@mattxiv) September 21, 2022

“my skincare brand contains 0 conservatives its entirely made from communists,” commented a Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

They should leave it honestly. Conservatives don’t deserve nice skin. — Knives is not in🔪 (@rabbit_to_fox) September 22, 2022

It pisses me off when brands vilify preservatives anyway. They have a valid function in cosmetic chemistry. They are necessary if used appropriately and they save lives. The issue is using them with care, for the right reason and using the right preservatives that aren’t harmful. — NyanPyon (@CloudedDotted) September 22, 2022

This whole text sounds awkwardly translated from italian 😆 because

ENG preservatives = IT ‘conservanti’ whereas ENG condoms = IT ‘preservativi’ 😅 So I guess they thought the right word must’ve been ‘conservatives’ — Valeria Colucci (@Valeria_Colucci) September 22, 2022

conservative means the same as preservative it’s a synonym, preserve = conserve — david🕷 (@yungmarvelous_) September 22, 2022

Does nobody proofread anything anymore? Do these things not pass through a few editors? I mean cmon — Young Jaybird is out now! (@JasonMaska) September 22, 2022

As per the official website, Pitt said, “The goal is to imitate the organic cycles of nature, its primeval beauty. There is no waste in nature. Anything left over or discarded becomes food for something else. This exemplary circular system is the inspiration for Le Domaine.”

He further made it clear that despite this being his brand (which he created with the help of the Perrin family of vintners), he is not the face of the brand. However, he is the driving force behind the products’ creation. The products use grape-based antioxidants from Chateau Miraval. This allows him to combine his knowledge and love of wine with his new foray into skincare.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here