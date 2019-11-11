No, Deepak Chahar Isn't the 'First Indian' to Claim a Hat-trick in a T20I Match

On Sunday, 27-year-old pacer Deepak Chahar became the first Indian ever to claim a hat-trick in a T20I match or so we are told.

Chahar's sensational bowling figures at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur brought Bangladesh down on its knees as the Indian pacer shattered several records in a match that was once in visitor's favour thanks to Mohammad Naim's (81 off 48) blinder.

As heavy late evening dew rendered the spinners ineffective, Chahar had something else on his mind.

Chahar broke the back of Bangladeshi batting line up by bagging 6/7 in his four overs (3.2), taking a hat-trick to finish the business as Bangladesh tumbled and lost the match by 30 runs and series 2-1.

But it didn't stop there. This was Chahar's maiden five-wicket haul and his bowling figures on Sunday night happened to be the best T20I figures ever. He was awarded Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his invaluable contribution to the Rohit Sharma-led squad.

Chahar's unmatched bowling figures (3.2-0-7-6) got him the much-deserved congratulatory messages from cricket fans on Twitter. That he was the first Indian ever to pick a hat-trick in a T20I match became the talk of the town.

.@deepak_chahar9 today became the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/qNctKUVgmF — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2019

Best T20I spell in the history !6 Wickets7 runs14 dots- first Indian to take hat-trick in T20IDeepak Chahar 🔥A new Star is Born ✌️👊💪#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/pNMuKuvnYt — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) November 10, 2019

Congratulations to Team India for clinching the three-match #IndVsBan series and a special mention to Deepak Chahar for being the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in a T20I match. The entire nation salutes the Men in Blue for their outstanding victory. pic.twitter.com/FGnOpTIXVa — Rahul Yadav (@mr_rahulyadav) November 10, 2019

Deepak Chahar becomes the first Indian to take a Hat-trick in T20I also records the best bowling figures in T20I history... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 10, 2019

But something was amiss. Was Chahar really the first Indian ever to pick up a T20I hat-trick? Not really.

Left-arm spinner and first International woman cricketer from Uttarakhand Ekta Bisht achieved the feat seven years ago in a T20I match against Sri Lanka.

Bisht ran through Lankan lower-order with a hat-trick as India outplayed the hosts by nine wickets in the play-off match of the 2012's ICC World Women Twenty20.

Fortunately, Bisht's achievement wasn't lost on close followers of the game, who were quick to "correct" BCCI among others.

Incorrect. Ekta Bisht. 3/16 vs Sri Lanka in 2012.First Indian to take a hat-trick in T20s. https://t.co/7TxmKegibQ — Suprita Das (@suprita2009) November 10, 2019

Let’s correct this.Deepak Chahar is the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Men’s T20Is.Ekta Bisht is the first Indian (Man/Woman) to take a hat-trick in T20Is (2012).(P.S. Ekta Bisht holds an Indian passport) https://t.co/jXkTyKw9NB — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) November 11, 2019

Correction - Deepak Chahar is the first Indian 'male' cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20I.Ekta Bisht is the first Indian cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20I.(2012, Ind vs SL, Colombo) — SreejithNair (@cric_stats_hist) November 11, 2019

Second hattrick by an Indian. Is the first Indian (man) to take it.Ekta Bisht (in 2012) has already taken a hattrick in T20Is for India. https://t.co/OFxCH4hEGx — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) November 11, 2019

Pretty stupid from BCCI, this. Ekta Bisht had done it for India 7 years ago! And she is an Indian too!Blatant #sexism https://t.co/Rugpl1EMBy — Kiran Tom Sajan (@KiranTom) November 10, 2019

While the statement that Chahar is the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in a T20I contest is in itself incorrect, it is also worth noting that the men's and women's T20I formats have been segregated by different nomenclatures for keeping records.

The men's shortest international cricket format is simply called a Twenty20 International (T20I) while women's T20I format has been categorized as Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I).

