Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

No, Deepak Chahar Isn't the 'First Indian' to Claim a Hat-trick in a T20I Match

Chahar's sensational bowling figures of 3.2-0-7-6 brought Bangladesh down on its knees but the pacer isn't the first Indian bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No, Deepak Chahar Isn't the 'First Indian' to Claim a Hat-trick in a T20I Match
Image credits: CricketNext / News18.

On Sunday, 27-year-old pacer Deepak Chahar became the first Indian ever to claim a hat-trick in a T20I match or so we are told.

Chahar's sensational bowling figures at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur brought Bangladesh down on its knees as the Indian pacer shattered several records in a match that was once in visitor's favour thanks to Mohammad Naim's (81 off 48) blinder.

As heavy late evening dew rendered the spinners ineffective, Chahar had something else on his mind.

Chahar broke the back of Bangladeshi batting line up by bagging 6/7 in his four overs (3.2), taking a hat-trick to finish the business as Bangladesh tumbled and lost the match by 30 runs and series 2-1.

But it didn't stop there. This was Chahar's maiden five-wicket haul and his bowling figures on Sunday night happened to be the best T20I figures ever. He was awarded Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his invaluable contribution to the Rohit Sharma-led squad.

Chahar's unmatched bowling figures (3.2-0-7-6) got him the much-deserved congratulatory messages from cricket fans on Twitter. That he was the first Indian ever to pick a hat-trick in a T20I match became the talk of the town.

But something was amiss. Was Chahar really the first Indian ever to pick up a T20I hat-trick? Not really.

Left-arm spinner and first International woman cricketer from Uttarakhand Ekta Bisht achieved the feat seven years ago in a T20I match against Sri Lanka.

Bisht ran through Lankan lower-order with a hat-trick as India outplayed the hosts by nine wickets in the play-off match of the 2012's ICC World Women Twenty20.

Fortunately, Bisht's achievement wasn't lost on close followers of the game, who were quick to "correct" BCCI among others.

While the statement that Chahar is the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in a T20I contest is in itself incorrect, it is also worth noting that the men's and women's T20I formats have been segregated by different nomenclatures for keeping records.

The men's shortest international cricket format is simply called a Twenty20 International (T20I) while women's T20I format has been categorized as Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram