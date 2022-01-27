No Escape: Three Newly-discovered Exoplanets are On the Verge of Death

Several studies have revealed the characteristics of exoplanets and how their giant size sets them apart from the ones present in our solar system. However, a new study has revealed how some of these exoplanets might be on the verge of their demise. The study, accepted by the Astronomical Journal and shared on pre-press site arxiv.org, is titled, “TESS Giants Transiting Giants II: The hottest Jupiters orbiting evolved stars." The study, led by Samuel Grunblatt a postdoctoral fellow at the American Museum of Natural History and the Flatiron Institute, has revealed the discovery of three planets orbiting dangerously close to stars that are nearing the ends of their lives.

A statement released by the University of Hawaii mentions that these three gas giant planets were first detected by NASA’s TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) Mission. The exoplanets are TOI-2337b, TOI-4329b, and TOI-2669b. TOI stands for Tess Object of Interest, and the number signifies the star they revolve around. The “b” symbolises the planet closest to the star in each solar system. Researchers mentioned that these exoplanets have some of the shortest-period orbits around subgiant or giant stars. The study has estimated that TOI-2337b, will be consumed by its host star in less than 1 million years, sooner than any other planet currently known.

Nick Saunders, a graduate student at University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy (IfA) and co-author of the study, said in a statement, “We expect to find tens to hundreds of these evolved transiting planet systems with TESS, providing new details on how planets interact with each other, inflate, and migrate around stars, including those like our Sun.”

happy to report three of the hottest Jupiters ever found orbiting evolved stars with @NASA_TESS and @keckobservatory today! each one of these planets is special, and together they reveal unexpected features of poorly understood late stage planet evolution. a thread: pic.twitter.com/0A7g58CgKX— Sam Grunblatt (@SKGrunblatt) January 13, 2022

According to a statement shared by University of Hawaii, Grunblatt believes that the recent discoveries are crucial to understanding a new frontier in exoplanet studies: how planetary systems evolve over time. He also added, “these observations offer new windows into planets nearing the end of their lives, before their host stars swallow them up.” Daniel Huber, who co-authored the study, believes that the observations of these planetary systems are critical to understanding their origins, helping reveal the fate of solar systems like our own.

